Triple H will send top AEW star to NXT if he ever joined WWE, according to wrestling veteran

A top AEW star was recently criticized by wrestling veteran Disco Inferno. He claims that Triple H would've sent the wrestler to NXT if he ever signed with WWE.

Kenny Omega first made his mark in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he was known as The Best Bout Machine. During his time in NJPW, Omega wasn't subject to weekly televised matches. He would usually compete at major events and PPVs and would hence, put on epic 30-minute matches.

However, when Omega launched AEW, he had to adapt to the American audience and figure out how to put on matches that suited weekly television. However, Disco Inferno felt he hadn't been able to do that. Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, the wrestling veteran said that despite being the best wrestler in the world if Kenny Omega were to sign with WWE, Triple H would send him to NXT.

"If Kenny Omega went to WWE, I would probably not doubt that they would send him to NXT first because this guy's gimmick is 'I need 25-30 minutes for matches because I have these epic pay-per-view' but when the guy had the chance....remember when he did the squash match on TV and he gave the jobber like 90 percent of the match. We're going, 'What on earth are you doing?' and that was a big point of controversy," he said.

He added that The Cleaner hadn't learned to do American television yet and joining NXT would teach him all the other stuff that goes with weekly TV since he hadn't learned that in AEW.

"Bro, the guy still hasn't learned to do American television yet because he isn't getting over like he was supposed to be the best wrestler in the world. It's like you got to go in that system and do some weekly TV and NXT where they're doing the vignettes with you and you gotta learn to act, you gotta learn to sell to the cameras and the facials. Bro, he's not learning any of that in AEW," he added. [2:00 - 2:48]

Triple H reacted to Ricky Starks' NXT debut

Ricky Starks hadn't been seen in an AEW ring since March 2024, which left many fans concerned about his future. There were speculations of an injury which The Absolute denied. Amid his absence, Starks had taken bookings for other promotions but there were no signs of him making his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

There were recent reports that Starks had finally left All Elite Wrestling. On this week's edition of the black and silver brand, The Absolute shocked the world when he debuted on NXT. Following this, Triple H took to his X (fka Twitter) account to address the former AEW star's WWE debut.

"#WWENXT has defined itself as a brand of the future where a break-out performance can 'put you on the map.' Tuesday, the audience witnessed the beginning of what can be a future-defining shift," Triple H wrote.

It remains to be seen if Ricky Starks will make a bigger impact in NXT than he did in AEW.

