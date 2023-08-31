Triple H and WWE are counting on 6-time Intercontinental Champion for WrestleMania 40, according to legend (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer and six-time Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam raised some eyebrows when he appeared on AEW television to confront Jack Perry a few weeks back. RVD made his entry and went on to have a great match, albeit in a loss.

Many people wonder how WWE let RVD go to AEW when there have been reports of plans for him next year at WrestleMania 40.

In an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter discussed the issue and said that Van Dam would have taken permission from the Stamford-based promotion.

“I think that WWE is counting on him for WrestleMania 2024, and he is doing something with the ECW brand which they own. Taking fans, I think, on a tour or something to the old ECW arena. I know Rob Van Dam really well, and I would think that before he went and did that match at AEW, that he would have checked with them [WWE]. I know him that well,” Apter said. [1:25 - 1:55]

If his match with Jack Perry is anything to go by, Rob Van Dam seems to haven't lost a step in the ring, as he was seen doing his old moves efficiently. If WWE does indeed have plans for him at WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see who he will face off against.

MJF reacts to All In and WWE WrestleMania 40 ticket sales

AEW World Champion MJF is the talk of the town. He defended his title against Adam Cole at All In and made history before a record-setting crowd. All In had nearly 82,000 fans in attendance and broke the WrestleMania record for the most fans in a stadium.

MJF took to Twitter to celebrate that fact and said that what both companies have achieved is best for the wrestling business.

“Both companies setting attendance/gates records left and right. Pro wrestling is winning. The fans are winning. But most importantly and I think we can all agree on this, I’m winning. #Betterthanyou,” he wrote.

After seemingly ending his feud with Adam Cole, MJF will look to defend his title against a new opponent and stake his claim as the greatest AEW World Champion of all time.

