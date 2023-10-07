"Triple H and WWE are trembling","Need him back" - Fans react to reports of top AEW star returning after over 5 months

Triple H is the current head of creative in WWE and under his regime, the company has reached some incredible heights. While AEW continues to trudge along, fans have reacted to the potential upcoming return of Bandido.

Bandido sustained a broken wrist injury which caused him to be sidelined from in-ring action for a while. The 28-year-old star had to get it repaired surgically with his last match coming back in June when he lost to Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Rampage.

In a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was stated that the former Ring Of Honor world champion will be fully cleared to return to action in a few weeks. This would mark his potential return after a whopping five months.

Bandido debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the September 28, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. He challenged Chris Jericho to a rematch for the ROH World Championship which he ultimately lost. He officially signed with Tony Khan's company after an incredible match with Rush.

After reports emerged that he would be returning in a few weeks, fans were understandably excited.

Triple H could snatch Bandido away from AEW and bring him to WWE

Triple H hasn't shied away from signing stars for the global wrestling juggernaut as and when he has felt it necessary. This has been proven by the number of debuts that have taken place since he became the company's head of creative.

Triple H could get his hands on Bandido in the future as the AEW star expressed his interest in wanting to sign for the Stamford-based company in a recent interview.

"At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment, but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They gave me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good friend. I love you, amigo (…) He’s very nice, he’s very nice." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bandido is an immensely talented wrestler and has a ton of mileage left in his wrestling career. His career arc will be interesting to follow with WWE and AEW both seemingly high on him.

