Trish Stratus spotted with controversial AEW star amid WWE absence [Photo]

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' photo with a controversial AEW star has gone viral on social media. That would be Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God has been dealing with some controversies lately, which led to his imminent suspension from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Sammy recently faced Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualification Match on AEW Rampage. During the match, Sammy Guevara accidentally landed on Jeff Hardy's head while performing a Shooting Star Press, which reportedly caused a concussion to The Charismatic Enigma.

Sammy Guevara was also said to have broken the concussion protocol after he hit Hardy with his finishing move that involved the connection of his knee to Jeff's concussed head. However, Guevara has been very active on social media as he recently shared a photograph with Trish Stratus and his wife, Tay Melo, from the GalaxyCon in Richmond, Virginia.

You can check out Sammy Guevara's Instagram post featuring Trish Stratus below:

Trish's last WWE appearance was at the Payback 2023 Premium Live Event, where she culminated her feud with Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

Trish Stratus recently commented on the hatred towards WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri was on the receiving end of go-away heat from the audience at a recent WWE Live Event. Many female stars like Rhea Ripley and now Trish Stratus have come in support of Maxxine after the unfortunate incident. While speaking in an interview with Slam Wrestling, Trish Stratus stated that she likes to see fans get put in their place.

"I think these keyboard warriors have no idea what we do. I suffered it too. They were like, 'Oh that [match] was cr*p.' Well, you try it. I love that [the women] banded together. Because we all get it, we all go through it, we live it. It affects us, you know? We have feelings. So when people say something mean, it doesn’t feel that great. So it’s great that we can all use the platform of social media to [unite], and let [the critics] know that they can’t just talk s— and get away with it. I love that we can put them in their place," Trish Stratus said. [H/T Slam Wrestling]

It seems like WWE has turned the real-life incident into an angle on television. It will be interesting to see if the storyline helps Maxxine Dupri turn into a major star in the Stamford-based promotion.

