Trish Stratus fires back at fans for recent abuse of WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has taken fans to task for booing an up-and-coming star recently at a live event. Stratus has not appeared since her loss to Becky Lynch in the Steel Cage match at WWE Payback 2023.

The WWE Superstar in question is Maxxine Dupri, as the Alpha Academy was scolded by wrestling fans following a recent performance at a live event. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley called out fans after the incident, and now Trish Stratus has shared her opinion on the matter.

During an interview with Slam Wrestling, she was asked to discuss the criticism directed at Maxxine Dupri. Trish Stratus claimed that she dealt with "keyboard warriors" as well during her career and loves that they can put them in their place now.

"I think these keyboard warriors have no idea what we do. I suffered it too. They were like, 'Oh that [match] was crap.' Well, you try it. I love that [the women] banded together. Because we all get it, we all go through it, we live it. It affects us, you know? We have feelings. So when people say something mean, it doesn’t feel that great. So it’s great that we can all use the platform of social media to [unite], and let [the critics] know that they can’t just talk s— and get away with it. I love that we can put them in their place," she said. [H/T: Slam Wrestling]

Trish Stratus comments on Maxxine Dupri as a WWE Superstar

Trish Stratus believes that Maxxine Dupri is doing amazing and hopes that she turns the negativity into motivation.

During her interview with Slam Wrestling, Stratus compared Dupri to herself early in her career and noted that she didn't come to the company as a trained performer as well, and the criticism drove her to work harder. The Hall of Famer added that she hopes Maxxine uses the criticism as motivation to be great.

"I think she’s doing a great job. She’s athletic, she’s got a great look, she’s gorgeous. I think she’s the perfect underdog story. And I think it’s going to turn around and people are going to click with her, and she’ll be around a long time. And I would [encourage] her to use those negative words as her fuel. I hope she turns it into a fire so that she can go back to them and say ‘Look at what I did now,'" she said. [H/T: Slam Wrestling]

Maxxine Dupri has only competed in 14 matches in her WWE career so far and has plenty of time to improve. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 26-year-old at WrestleMania XL next month.

Poll : Do you think fans were wrong to boo Maxxine Dupri? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion