WWE star supports fans' right to boo performers amid Maxxine Dupri's live show controversy - Reports

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri found herself in the middle of an unfortunate situation at a recent live show. Another talent associated with the Stamford-based company has reportedly shared an interesting take on the entire debacle.

Maxxine Dupri has started with her pro wrestling journey only recently. The 26-year-old has wrestled in just a handful of matches. She has often received criticism from fans about sub-par performances inside the squared circle. Currently, a viral clip is making rounds on the internet, showing Dupri getting mercilessly booed by the fans after her recent house show match.

After the incident, several superstars sent their love to the Alpha Academy member. However, according to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an anonymous star shared his honest opinion on fans' behavior. He came in support of the fans, stating the fans should have the right to cheer and boo who they want to.

Dave Meltzer stated:

“They [the wrestler] noted the video shined a light on her being put on shows without the experience one expects for WWE house show performers. Aside from Battle Royals, she has only had ten matches in her entire career. But the star noted fans should have the right to cheer and boo who they want to cheer and boo, and chant as long as you don’t cross a line into being tasteless.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Rhea Ripley comes out in support of Maxxine Dupri

Rhea Ripley addressed the viral video clip showing Maxxine Dupri getting mercilessly booed. The 27-year-old lashed out at the fans, who booed the female superstar for her in-ring work:

"I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans," wrote Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day member is currently involved in a feud with Becky Lynch. The Nightmare will defend the Women's World Championship against The Man at WrestleMania XL. The only time the two female superstars locked horns with each other in a singles match, the contest ended in a DQ. Considering Ripley and Lynch are two of the biggest names on the female roster, the two Women's Grand Slam Champions would wish to assert their dominance at The Show of Shows.

