Nia Jax, Cathy Kelley, and many WWE stars react to Maxxine Dupri's post after controversial fan incident 

Several WWE stars and other personalities have reacted to a popular star's post addressed to her haters.

Maxxine was on the receiving end of a negative comment made by a fan at a recent live event. She has received massive support from WWE Universe and her coworkers since then.

Maxxine Dupri has also addressed her haters via an Instagram post. The post received reactions from several wrestling personalities, like Nia Jax, Cathy Kelley, and Megan Morant, as can be seen below:

Stars react to Maxxine's post (via Maxxine's Instagram)

Chad Gable on why Maxxine Dupri connected with WWE fans

Maxxine Dupri has done the best work of her career as a member of The Alpha Academy alongside Otis and Chad Gable.

In an interview with Busted Open last year, Gable opened up about Maxxine's connection with the fans, and here's what he had to say:

"I'm trying to rack my brain trying to figure out how many times this has happened in the history of our business where someone is literally learning the job," Gable said. "She's at TV every week and learning how to do an arm drag or suplex — there are people coaching her, myself included. You're watching it happen, and I think that's what [has] connected [with] people — it's like, they got that. This is real, this is organic, [and] we're watching this girl kinda [learn to wrestle]." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Gable added that Maxxine doesn't have all the tools that the other female stars in the company have. He said that Maxxine is willing to be vulnerable, and that's what fans latch on to.

Maxxine still has a long road ahead of her and has all the ingredients to become one of the biggest female stars in all of WWE. Her in-ring work will improve with time as she keeps learning on the main roster.

