32-year-old WWE Superstar comforts Maxxine Dupri following controversial remark on RAW

Candice LeRae recently bullied WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Fellow performer Ivy Nile went up to the Alpha Academy member backstage to comfort her after the show.

Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile locked horns with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the March 11 edition of the red brand. During the match, LeRae berated Dupri and claimed the locker room hated her just like the fans who booed her at a recent WWE Live Event. She also mentioned the 26-year-old star's dead brother. Maxxine looked traumatized and was hit by Hartwell with a big boot for the win.

The remarks made by Candice LeRae have received mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, with several fans coming out in Dupri's support. The Stamford-based company recently took to Instagram to share a video of Ivy Nile comforting the Alpha Academy member backstage as the former cheerleader was on her way out of the arena.

Vince Russo criticizes Maxxine Dupri and Candice LeRae following controversial match on RAW

The remarks made by Candice LeRae during the tag team match instantly grabbed the attention of the wrestling world. Several fans criticized WWE for the edgy angle. However, Vince Russo pointed out that he was not impressed by the performances of the talents involved.

Speaking about the tag team match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer stated that the acting towards the end of the contest was some of the worst acting he had ever seen. He referred to the spot as 'horrible':

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you gonna do something like that, you gotta do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th [grade] school play," he said.

Maxxine Dupri has received criticism from the fans for her limited in-ring ability. The 26-year-old has been training hard and consistently having matches at the House Shows to improve as a performer.

