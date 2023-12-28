Maxxine Dupri shares tragic personal story

WWE RAW star Maxxine Dupri has shared a heartbreaking personal story today on social media.

Maxxine Dupri debuted on WWE's main roster as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction in 2022. However, Max Dupri is now known as LA Knight, and both Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models have been released from the company.

She is now a part of the Alpha Academy faction on the red brand and has become a fan favorite.

Dupri took to her Instagram story today to remember her brother. She noted that he tragically lost his life six years ago today and that he was the best big brother anyone could ask for. Maxxine also sent her love to anyone else who is experiencing grief during the holiday season.

"Today marks 6 years since we said a sudden goodbye to the VERY best big brother I could ever ask for. This life will never be the same without you by my side, but I am grateful for every single moment I got with you. Until we meet again my beautiful brother. Grief sucks, and if you're experiencing it, just know I am sending you all my love," she wrote.

Maxxine Dupri was confident heading into her match with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri recently battled Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match on WWE RAW.

The Eradicator demolished the Alpha Academy member on the December 11 edition of the red brand. Ripley continued to attack Dupri after the match and was confronted by Ivy Nile. The Judgment Day member will defend her title against Nile on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW on January 1.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Maxxine Dupri claimed she stood a chance against Ripley due to her training with Alpha Academy. However, she was no match for the Women's World Champion when the two squared off earlier this month.

"I do think Rhea Ripley is dangerous. She is dangerous in the ring, but I think with the training that I have going on right now, and as I continue to grow and evolve, I think I stand a chance." [From 02:16 - 02:30]

Maxxine Dupri has only had a few matches in her career so far but has already shown that she has some skills in the ring. It will be fascinating to see if she gets another opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for the title down the line on WWE RAW.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri has the potential to be a singles star in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.