Chad Gable gives high praise to Maxxine Dupri since joining Alpha Academy 

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri is receiving high praise from her "teacher" and fellow Alpha Academy member Chad Gable.

Dupri joined the group earlier this year after becoming enamored with Alpha Academy's Otis. While the WWE Universe was skeptical of the decision at first, Maxxine Dupri has shown herself to be a dynamic character and one that the fans want to root for.

She has grown exponentially as an in-ring performer, highlighted by her recent performances in both singles and tag team matches. On the latest episode of NXT, Alpha Academy took on the brand's rising team, Meta-Four. The match was highly acclaimed, with Dupri playing a significant role in her team's victory.

In a recent post on Twitter, leader of the group Chad Gable exclaimed how proud he and Otris are of Dupri's growth since joining the group:

"That’s our girl! [⁣Otis] and I are so proud of the person you’ve become since joining Alpha Academy.⁣ ⁣Shine on [Maxxine] !" said Gable

Before joining Alpha Academy, Maxxine Dupri was the manager of the Maxxium Male Models. She was originally billed as the sister of the group's original leader, Max Dupri. Better known today by WWE fans as LA Knight.

Maxxine Dupri's Alpha Academy partner Otis recently spoke about the team's leader with Sportskeeda

Chad Gable is the fearless leader of the Alpha Academy, referred to by his "students'' as "Master Gable." A tag team specialist since his time in NXT, Gable has made a career in building strong and popular teams, and the Alpha Academy is no different.

Recently, "star pupil" Otis spoke with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae Heller at a WWE Community event about Gable and his former partner Tucker. During the interview, Otis revealed that Gable has a unique daily regimen, which includes over 10 cups of coffee a day:

"Definitely two different personalities. You had Tuckie (Tucker Knight) there, different kind of cat, and so is Chad Gable. He's more serious, more regimented, the routine is on point, and I'm the opposite, where I'm trying to organize my own schedule and he keeps me aligned there. He's basically like a travel agent. He lets you know where we stay and who's driving. He makes sure we get our minivan for long drives, and he loves his coffee. I think he has like 14 cups a day..."He's a madman, that Chad Gable." [From 02:17 to 02:51]

