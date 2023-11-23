Otis discloses an insane habit "madman" Chad Gable has off-screen (Exclusive)

Chad Gable is arguably the most underrated superstar on the main roster. Although he has recently been getting his flowers to a greater extent for his series of incredible performances. Otis, his tag team partner, revealed an insane daily habit that the former Olympian has and called Gable a "madman."

Sportskeeda's Emily Mae Heller caught up with Otis at a WWE Community event, where he spoke about his partnership with Gable. He was asked about how things have changed for him with Gable, as compared to his former partner Tucker, in their tag team, Heavy Machinery.

Otis describes Gable as a regimented man, and revealed that the coach of the Alpha Academy has a shocking 14 cups of coffee a day:

"Definitely two different personalities. You had Tuckie (Tucker Knight) there, different kind of cat, and so is Chad Gable. He's more serious, more regimented, the routine is on point, and I'm the opposite, where I'm trying to organize my own schedule and he keeps me aligned there. He's basically like a travel agent. He lets you know where we stay and who's driving. He makes sure we get our minivan for long drives, and he loves his coffee. I think he has like 14 cups a day." (2:17-2:44)

Otis then went on to describe Gable as a madman:

"He's a madman, that Chad Gable." (2:49-2:51)

It's not hard to see why Otis views Gable as an extraordinary, while having a massive amount of respect for him. It's hard to be as good as Gable is at his craft, without having a touch of madness.

Chad Gable is already training his 4-year-old son

Being a regimented man, perhaps thanks to his background in amateur wrestling, Gable is looking to train the next generation, i.e., his son.

In an Instagram post, the Alpha Academy leader revealed that he's getting his son into wrestling at a young age. He also disclosed the unfortunate circumstances that caused him to missing out on his son's birthday, a sacrifice not uncommon at all among WWE Superstars.

