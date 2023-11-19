Popular WWE Superstar reveals that his 4-year-old son has started training

The wrestling business is flourishing today - with WWE at the top of all the companies out there - perhaps more so than ever before. While he is too young to even think about a career at this point, Chad Gable's son has already started training.

The 37-year-old recently penned a heartfelt post on Instagram and shared some pictures alongside his youngest child, Charles James Betts, on account of a special occasion.

He revealed that he was unable to be with his son on his fourth birthday as he had to hit the road. However, he expressed joy as the boy is showing a great aptitude and interest in his profession:

"Daddy/Son private training session. Best hour ever?!? I think so. ⁣My dude started wrestling practice two weeks ago. Unfortunately, practices are Monday nights, meaning I can’t go (for obvious reasons.)⁣ That, along with some circumstances (unimportant) causing us to have to cancel his birthday party and me having to go out on the road today (his actual birthday) had me feeling pretty bad for the poor guy," Gable noted.

The WWE Superstar added:

"But no complaining or moping around in this house. ⁣We made some calls and got the wrestling room open all to ourselves for a workout before I left! ⁣He was so geeked. He worked so hard and completely gassed me out. I wish I had his energy. ⁣With Thanksgiving coming up, talk about being grateful… geez. ⁣I’m the luckiest man alive."

Check out Chad Gable's Instagram post below:

Chad Gable is not only a proud father, but is one of the most popular WWE Superstars wrestling on the company's flagship show on Monday nights. Many are rallying for him to win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther.

Chad Gable reveals his son loves wrestling following WWE RAW appearance

On the August 7 episode of WWE RAW, Gable became the No. 1 Contender to The Ring General's title by winning a Fatal-4 Way contest. Post-match, he picked up his son, who was sitting at ringside, and sprinted around the ring in celebration.

Later on WWE RAW Exclusive, Gable made it clear that he does not force his children anything. This is part of the reason why he is ecstatic at the fact that his son is into amateur wrestling and looks up to him:

"He’s so into wrestling and it’s nothing I would ever force on my kids or anything, to make them do sports. But he loves this stuff. He wants to do amateur sports like his dad. [...] But to have him be kind of my reason for everything I do, someone that really values the work I do, and someone that looks up to me and the work ethic and just persevering and seeing through all these lows and really deep valleys that I’ve found myself in the last few years, so he’s my guy." [H/t Fightful]

You can watch the post-match moment from WWE RAW below:

Chad Gable has three children, with Charles James Betts being the only son. The eldest daugther is Clay Betts, while the middle-born - Meadown Ann Betts - is one year elder to Gable's son.

