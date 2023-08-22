Chad Gable opens up about his relationship with retired 34-year-old WWE Superstar

Chad Gable is one of the most underutilized talents on the WWE roster today, according to fans aplenty. He has not yet won a singles title but has held all the tag team championships of the global juggernaut's collection.

Before teaming up with Otis and forming the Alpha Academy, there was the American Alpha between 2015 to 2017. The group consisted of Chad Gable and now retired superstar and producer Jason Jordan.

Despite being forced to permanently keep away from in-ring competition, Jason Jordan still is an integral part of WWE. Chad Gable's recent five-minute challenge against IC Champion Gunther was produced by Jordan. Speaking about his former tag team partner to Cageside Seats, Gable stated:

“The coolest thing about it has just been, being able to maintain my relationship with him, because we got so close man,” Gable began. “Whenever I see his name and I get to work with him that day, it’s like a blessing dude."

The former tag team champion explained why Jason Jordan is one of the best people on the planet and how their relationship works today. While he misses tagging with the latter in the ring, he is content with working in some capacity with Jason Jordan:

"Because he knows me. He knows my style and he knows my personality. He knows when he’s gone too far or when not to even go there and just leave it. And he is very like, lenient because, he knows we get it. We have the same mentality as amateur guys coming in and GUNTHER’s a pro man. So like, he was very helpful, but also like, not overly pushy. He’s just the man, dude. He is a pleasure to work with.” [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Chad Gable has consistently found success in the tag team division since 2015. However, he is yet to win a singles championship.

On the other hand, Jason Jordan was forced to retire owing to a neck injury in 2018. During his time as an in-ring competitor, he held the NXT and SmackDown tag titles alongside Gable while also becoming a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Seth Rollins.

Chad Gable will face his biggest test to date on WWE RAW

The fanbase has been rallying for a singles push for Chad Gable. While it remains to be seen if WWE will pull the trigger and give him a win over Gunther tonight on RAW, as the Austrian is only days away from breaking the all-time record, the Alpha Academy star's recent push has been well-received overall.

Gunther vs. Chad Gable will take place tonight on WWE RAW in Quebec, Canada, for The Ring General's IC Championship. Check out what Gable had to say about dethroning the Austrian megastar here.

Who will walk out of Videotron Centre with the prestigious and second-oldest championship belt in WWE history? Sound off in the comments section below!

