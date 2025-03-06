Troubling visuals of AEW star after Dynamite setback, emotionally exits the building before hitchhiking

AEW presented Dynamite this week from Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. The show was stacked with several high-quality matches, including Jay White answering Max Caster's open challenge. After suffering another major loss, Max has addressed his loss.

The match on AEW Dynamite was interesting as Jay White hit the ground running as he hit a Switchblade almost instantly on Max Caster to pick up the victory in less than a minute. This has been a new gimmick for Max Caster since drifting away from The Acclaimed.

On X (fka Twitter), AEW posted exclusive backstage footage of Max exiting the arena. He addressed his loss to Jay White and claimed that he was the best wrestler alive and every match taught him a lesson. He then left the arena in a rather interesting fashion - the star flagged a ride from a passing driver and went on his way.

"Of course, I'm the best wrestler alive. Every match is a lesson. There's something to be learned here. I should've known Switchblade up to his whole tricks, we were a tag team for a longtime. So, I should've known he doesn't fight fair. But, one thing remains true, is that no matter what, I'm the best wrestler alive." [0:45-1:18]

AEW star Max Caster on The Acclaimed break-up

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) were one of the best tag teams in All Elite Wrestling. However, tensions developed over time before their eventual split. Anthony Bowens vented his frustrations on Max Caster a couple of months ago which led to the duo parting ways.

In a backstage promo, Max Caster addressed The Acclaimed's split. He said it made him realize how he was not just the Best Wrestler Alive but a survivor as well.

"Last week, my tag team partner turned his back on me, my mentor turned his back on me too, in front of the whole world. Something like that could ruin any person's life. But the response has been pretty overwhelming and it made me realize I'm not just any person, I'm not just the Best Wrestler Alive, I'm a survivor too."

Fans will have to wait and see what's in store for Max Caster's future open challenges in All Elite Wrestling.

