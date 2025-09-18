"Truly Believed in Myself" - Kyle Fletcher discloses how he ended up joining AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star Kyle Fletcher made his debut for the promotion back in 2022, in the build-up to the first-ever Forbidden Door event. Tagging with Mark Davis at the time as the Aussie Open, the duo would make sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling throughout the year.

They would eventually sign officially with them in May 2023, having already had a working relationship with AEW. Before signing on with the All Elite promotion, he made a name for himself on the British Independent Circuit and in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

While speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he revealed how he joined Tony Khan's company. His career was almost derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he stated that he continued to believe in himself and that he never lost sight of his dream.

"I, not for a second, I lost sight of the dream, the whole time, I knew that this was just going to be a hiccup in the road, I truly believed in myself, and this is where I was meant to be, so I didn't give up at all, I kept working every single day, and from there, as soon as everything opened up, went back to the UK first, then jumped over to Japan, and then to the US, and then pretty soon after that, got picked up by AEW, so yeah, it all happened very quickly from there," Fletcher said.

He continued:

"I think the biggest thing was just that resilience, and every day, I'm trying to get a little bit better, one percent better, and I think people can see that, and I think that's kind of how, where I ended up where I am," Fletcher added.

He's had a successful time in AEW ever since aligning himself with Don Callis. Under his tutelage, Kyle Fletcher has already won two separate singles titles. He became the ROH World Television Champion in 2023 before winning the TNT Championship from Dustin Rhodes in July 2025.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

