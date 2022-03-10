Tully Blanchard gets fired by AEW tag team on Dynamite

AEW tag team FTR has fired their manager, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, during a backstage segment on the latest episode of Dynamite.

On Wednesday's show, Dax Harwood cut a promo talking about his family. He reiterated that he loved professional wrestling until he had a family. Just as he was about to call out the Young Bucks and ReDragon, the former member of the Four Horsemen interrupted him, saying that he, along with Cash, should focus on getting the AEW Tag Team championship since that was what they hired Blanchard for.

Wheeler, though, agreed with Harwood, saying that family is more important than anything and proceeded to fire Tully.

Check out the segment below:

With this break-up and Wardlow betraying MJF, The Pinnacle members seem to be getting separated one by one. It would be interesting to see The Salt of the Earth's reaction to the implosion.

FTR is not having any luck in the AEW tag team division

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler haven't witnessed much success in the AEW tag team division lately.

In last week's Dynamite, FTR failed to qualify to the three-way tag team match at Revolution. The Young Bucks won a Casino Tag Team Battle Royale after reDRagon helped them eliminate Harwood towards the end of the match.

With the loss, Dax announced on Twitter that FTR would retire.

Before that, FTR also took part in another tag team battle royal on February 23 episode of Dynamite. Towards the end, Harwood was the only one remaining for FTR, and he got eliminated by Bobby Fish, who himself got eliminated earlier.

Now with Blanchard gone, what could be next for FTR? Will they rest for a while or think of a new strategy? Let's discuss this in the comments section.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy