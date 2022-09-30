"Tony (Khan) should give them a script" - Twitter blasts AEW President for popular stars' recent abysmal promos on the promotion 

Wrestling fans came up with some of the best reactions while comparing Saraya and Wheeler Yuta's promos last night to Marina Shafir's hilarious segment on AEW Dark Elevation last week.

Saraya, who made a stunning debut in All Elite Wrestling last week, received a lot of hate for her mic skills on this week's show. She delivered a promo on how she wants to bring about a change in the company's women's division. Similarly, Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta was also on the receiving end of a lot of trolls for his promo on MJF last night.

For those who are unaware, Marina Shafir made a promo on last week's episode of Dark Elevation, which was labeled as the worst promo in AEW history by many.

Here are some of the reactions to the three promos.

Fans think these stars should not be allowed in the company's programming.

🤼🖤💙 @intern4zionale @WhoIsDonStevens @aewbotches Three guys who should've stick at home instead they're on live weekly television... Yikes @WhoIsDonStevens @aewbotches Three guys who should've stick at home instead they're on live weekly television... Yikes

Another fan had the same view.

Maximus55 @Maximus55Game @WhoIsDonStevens @aewbotches The three of them should be kept far away from microphones, Marina Shanir needs to be kept away from the entire business as a whole @WhoIsDonStevens @aewbotches The three of them should be kept far away from microphones, Marina Shanir needs to be kept away from the entire business as a whole 👎😂

This fan rates Yuta's promo a little better than the other two.

Josh @RealJoshTowne @WhoIsDonStevens If Yutas voice doesnt crack, the promo is fine. The other 2 were really bad though @WhoIsDonStevens If Yutas voice doesnt crack, the promo is fine. The other 2 were really bad though

Not a fan of last night's promos.

Users feel that AEW's women's division needs to work better.

Nicely summing up the three promos.

Angelo Thekid @KIDgotHOPS69



Marina Shafir should never have a mic in her hands



Saraya's facial expressions are just awful



Again, Yuta wasn't stellar but compared to those two; he has an ok promo....like Adam Page, he's ho hum boring @WhoIsDonStevens The Wheeler Yuta promo was not as bad as the two...Marina Shafir should never have a mic in her handsSaraya's facial expressions are just awfulAgain, Yuta wasn't stellar but compared to those two; he has an ok promo....like Adam Page, he's ho hum boring @WhoIsDonStevens The Wheeler Yuta promo was not as bad as the two...Marina Shafir should never have a mic in her handsSaraya's facial expressions are just awfulAgain, Yuta wasn't stellar but compared to those two; he has an ok promo....like Adam Page, he's ho hum boring

That's an interesting statement.

Robin @mcfc_robin2 @WhoIsDonStevens I'm certain some guys down in NXT can cut better promos than this entire roster besides MJF @WhoIsDonStevens I'm certain some guys down in NXT can cut better promos than this entire roster besides MJF

The tweets came in quite quickly.

This one is hilarious to say the least.

A user came up with a solution.

Konnan slams AEW star Wheeler Yuta for his promo on Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Konnan was in agreement with fans over the Blackpool Combat Club member's promo last night on Dynamite.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, the 58-year-old explained that the promo was awful but MJF's interruption made it look better.

"When I first saw Yuta with the beard I wasn't sure who he was. I think they don't want him to look like a high school student or very young. First when I saw him I thought he was maybe the company accountant or the yoga instructor. I disagree with you, I thought he was brutal on the mic and I thought MJF made it worse by pointing it out and burying him. You gotta love the Salt of the Earth. As usual, MJF carried it, I thought this guy [Yuta] was brutal on the mic," said Konnan.

Yuta is scheduled to face MJF in a singles contest on next week's Dynamite.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner? Sound off in the comments section below!

