"We finally got The Undertaker vs. Sting" - Twitter compares popular AEW star to 4-time WWE Champion after recent clash on Rampage: Grand Slam

Twitter has been playing a game of comparisons between AEW star Julia Hart and The Undertaker following Rampage: Grand Slam.

It appeared to be the final chapter of the feud between the House of Black and Sting & Darby Allin last week as the two teams squared off in a hardcore tag match. The House of Black had previously lost to the babyface duo at AEW All Out.

The match on Rampage saw various high spots and talking points, including two brutal table spots endured by Sting and then Julia Hart. The aforementioned pair enjoyed an interaction earlier in the contest as a Stetson-wearing Hart jumped on The Icon's back.

About the once-in-a-lifetime dream match that never came to be, fans were quick to joke about Julia Hart's outfit resembling that of The Undertaker.

The user below celebrated the long-awaited "Sting vs. Undertaker" dream match on Grand Slam.

𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite We finally got The Undertaker vs Sting We finally got The Undertaker vs Sting 😂 https://t.co/XAzi7xoSk9

The post garnered significant attention, with many users offering their unique reactions.

njpw youngboy @sleepgolem @HNCHDynamite Julia took a nastier bump than Taker has in a decade @HNCHDynamite Julia took a nastier bump than Taker has in a decade

Max (Savox) @Savox_YT @HNCHDynamite Sting looks like an overworked dad being bothered by his daughter. @HNCHDynamite Sting looks like an overworked dad being bothered by his daughter.

🇮🇳RAW彡PATHAN彡MI💙 @Amitsrkfanboy

Sting vs Undertaker we got triple h vs Sting that was also ok match but sting vs taker could be hit diffrent that's was dream match 𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite We finally got The Undertaker vs Sting We finally got The Undertaker vs Sting 😂 https://t.co/XAzi7xoSk9 Instead ofSting vs Undertaker we got triple h vs Sting that was also ok match but sting vs taker could be hit diffrent that's was dream match twitter.com/HNCHDynamite/s… Instead ofSting vs Undertaker we got triple h vs Sting that was also ok match but sting vs taker could be hit diffrent that's was dream match twitter.com/HNCHDynamite/s…

For years, fans wanted a The Undertaker vs. Sting match as a WrestleMania dream match, especially with the former's legendary streak at The Show of Shows.

Despite Sting eventually joining WWE while 'Taker was active, their collision never materialized and remains one of the biggest 'What If?' moments in wrestling history.

Sting continued his undefeated streak within AEW on Rampage: Grand Slam

While he is yet to return to singles action within the promotion, Sting has enjoyed a return from retirement within AEW when it was once considered impossible.

Sting sustained a seemingly career-ending neck injury during a 2016 WWE Title clash with Seth Rollins when a Buckle Bomb took its toll on the then-56-year-old. He made his surprising return to the ring last year, battling Team Taz alongside Darby Allin.

He has wrestled through all of his matches with Allin by his side, and the pair remain undefeated against the likes of FTR, the House of Black, and Bullet Club. Only time will tell how long their run may continue.

What did you think of Rampage: Grand Slam? Discuss your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far