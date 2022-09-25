"The table turned heel" - Twitter blows up following popular AEW star's scary bump in match involving Sting on Rampage: Grand Slam

On the latest edition of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Sting and Darby Allin defeated The House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews (with Julia Hart at ringside) in a no disqualification tag team match.

However, during the penultimate moments, The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) surprisingly appeared to save Sting by spraying Matthews' eyes with his iconic green mist.

The former WWE Superstar was completely dazed as he bumped into Hart, who in turn went for a nasty fall through a table at ringside and hit her head on the guardrail.

Fans quickly expressed their reactions to the AEW star's horrific bump, with some of them even thinking she would've been out completely on the spot.

One fan, meanwhile, claimed that if The House of Black's valet didn't get a concussion from that hard fall, it would be shocking.

This user called out AEW by saying that the company should start handling safe working conditions for its wrestlers. He even said that Julia's spot could've been much more dangerous as to that of Owen Hart.

Moreover, some believed that the spacing between the table and the guardrail was the issue.

One user stated that the situation might get worse if Hart went through a more solid table.

Another user sarcastically claimed that Hart was rather doing an impersonation of hardcore wrestler Cactus Jack (Mick Foley).

Lastly, this netizen hilariously stated that the tables in AEW were made like Pringles chips, which were easy to break.

AEW star Julia Hart gave an update following the scary table bump

After a mind-blowing botch through a table during last night's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Julia Hart of The House of Black went out on Twitter by announcing that she was completely fine.

It was Hart's teammate, Brody King, who initially gave an update that she and her hat made it safely, which was seconded by The House of Black's valet.

With last night's loss to Sting and Darby Allin, the dark-laden stable suffered another crushing blow as they accumulated three straight losses in group action (whether trios or tag team).

With their leader Malakai Black still not around, it will be interesting to see if The House of Black will be able to find a new identity to intimidate their counterparts.

What are your thoughts on Julia Hart's botch last night on Rampage: Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

