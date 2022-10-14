"Doesn't need to be second fiddle to anyone" - Twitter erupts to Triple H's alleged interest in adding AEW star to Bray Wyatt's faction

AEW star Malakai Black was reportedly singled out by Triple H to join WWE under Bray Wyatt's faction, and Twitter was not happy at all.

Malakai has rumoredly been upset with his position in AEW even after leading his very own faction and bringing two stars into the promotion. While fans were adamant about seeing the star return, he took to social media to shut down any rumors of a jump.

With the most recent rumor about Malakai Black hitting the news cycle, fans are yet again up in arms about his position with AEW. However, unlike before, more fans seem to be leaning towards the star remaining where he is instead.

Many fans seemed to question why Malakai would want to go from being the leader of The House of Black to following Bray in the Wyatt6.

stefan. 🕵🏾‍♂️✍️ @stefcapalot @WrestlePurists A guy like Malakai should never be in a role where he’s not the leader. Although it would have been awesome, Malakai doesnt need to be second fiddle to anyone. @WrestlePurists A guy like Malakai should never be in a role where he’s not the leader. Although it would have been awesome, Malakai doesnt need to be second fiddle to anyone.

A few more fans even, referenced the rumors of Triple H supposedly trying to poach AEW stars who are still contracted to the promotion:

Trash Boy Begins @Ozzilla22 @WrestlePurists Almost like the WWE did actually talk him into requesting his release. @WrestlePurists Almost like the WWE did actually talk him into requesting his release.

A. @SmartMark117 @WrestlePurists He’s not even signed to WWE, shows how delusional the creative group over there is @WrestlePurists He’s not even signed to WWE, shows how delusional the creative group over there is

However, a handful of users seemed to be tired of all the unconfirmed conflict between the promotion and simply took the opportunity to knock the AEW star:

Unpaid Critic @Unpaid__Critic This ' Malakai Black on Bray Wyatt's faction' news is completely cooked up by Dave Meltzer !



People still pay money for his newsletter is just unbelievable 🤐 This ' Malakai Black on Bray Wyatt's faction' news is completely cooked up by Dave Meltzer ! People still pay money for his newsletter is just unbelievable 🤐

jose XD @jose_eli_castle @WrestlePurists once a midcar ; always a jobber once a midcar ; always a jobber @WrestlePurists 😂😂😂😂once a midcar ; always a jobber

Shockmastersheetrock @Shockmaster81 @WrestlePurists This junk is put out there to get people upset he’s not being released. It’s speculation. It’s garbage reporting. Tommy said it himself if you don’t hear it from him don’t believe it. Now we gotta have this poor guy back in the headlines when he wants to be left alone. @WrestlePurists This junk is put out there to get people upset he’s not being released. It’s speculation. It’s garbage reporting. Tommy said it himself if you don’t hear it from him don’t believe it. Now we gotta have this poor guy back in the headlines when he wants to be left alone.

The tide might just have turned as fans now seem to be tired of WWE bringing in new stars every other month as well. For now, Malakai seems to be far more concerned with his well-being instead.

Vince Russo believes that Malakai Black is simply too talented for any creative team, which is why he faltered in WWE and AEW

While many fans are clamoring for Black to return to WWE, his final run with the promotion was also heavily criticized. Despite being a top competitor on NXT, he couldn't seem to be consistent on the bigger stage of the main roster.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo boldly claimed that Black had fallen into a trap. He added that it was a trap that many - Bray Wyatt included - have fallen into recently:

“Bro, here’s the pattern, when somebody is more talented than the people they have writing for them, that person’s doomed. Because they can’t write up to that person's level, what do they do? They drag the person down. That’s the trap Malakai Black fell into Bray Wyatt - creative is here, we can’t get there so we want you to do this." (01:21 - 01:59)

It remains to be seen if Black will return to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. If Russo could be seeing something fans can't, it might not matter where he ends up if the writing teams aren't on his level.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes