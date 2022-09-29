"NOT a good segment to be introducing Saraya (fka Paige)" - Twitter erupts in anger at AEW's poor booking of former WWE Superstar on Dynamite

After her impactful debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) appeared this Wednesday in Philadelphia to speak for the very first time as an AEW star.
Saraya clarified that she came to AEW to bring a "revolution" to its women's division. She was interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker, and the two had a verbal altercation.
The former Paige then seemingly took a shot at WWE by saying she has "a boss that finally listens to her." She promptly announced that the Interim AEW Women's Championship bout between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb would be a "lumberjack match."
However, fans on Twitter weren't feeling exactly how Saraya was presented earlier on the show.
Meanwhile, this fan claimed that the former WWE Divas Champion might start a stable just like she did with Absolution in the past.
However, some users praised Saraya's immediate impact, saying she quickly figured out what changes the AEW women's division needed.
A fan later claimed that the segment between Saraya and Baker was enjoyable.
Another user emphasized that the former Paige is now officially a member of the Jacksonville-based promotion, following her cheeky jab at the Stamford-based promotion.
In the end, this netizen only had jokes saying that the English star was the RAW representative for AEW.
Saraya was in the commentary booth during the Storm vs. Deeb interim women's title match. The Australian star retained her title after an Avalanche Piledriver to The Professor, leaving The Anti-Diva delighted.
