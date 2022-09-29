Create

"NOT a good segment to be introducing Saraya (fka Paige)" - Twitter erupts in anger at AEW's poor booking of former WWE Superstar on Dynamite

Saraya spoke for the first time earlier on AEW Dynamite.
Modified Sep 29, 2022 09:12 AM IST

After her impactful debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) appeared this Wednesday in Philadelphia to speak for the very first time as an AEW star.

Saraya clarified that she came to AEW to bring a "revolution" to its women's division. She was interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker, and the two had a verbal altercation.

The former Paige then seemingly took a shot at WWE by saying she has "a boss that finally listens to her." She promptly announced that the Interim AEW Women's Championship bout between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb would be a "lumberjack match."

It's just been made official: the #AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match between Toni Storm and @SerenaDeeb will now be a Lumberjack Match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/3It0Cgr1Lw

However, fans on Twitter weren't feeling exactly how Saraya was presented earlier on the show.

Man, this is NOT a good segment to be introducing Saraya at all. I have no idea what they were thinking with this. #AEWDynamite
If this is what Saraya was signed to do, then it's the worst signing AEW has ever made. I figured she was here to work. #AEWDynamite
I like saraya or whatever but what is her purpose!!!!? Was is it just for the pop? #AEWDynamite #aew
Saraya killed her hype almost instantly with that promo. Good lord... smh#AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, this fan claimed that the former WWE Divas Champion might start a stable just like she did with Absolution in the past.

I think @Saraya might making a Faction pretty soon #AEWDynamite

However, some users praised Saraya's immediate impact, saying she quickly figured out what changes the AEW women's division needed.

Saraya says that she’s The Revolution and AEW is truly her house, game changer in the women’s division for sure! #AEWDynamite
In one week, Saraya figured out how to get the majority of the womens’ roster tv time on Dynamite. #aewdynamite
This is her House!!! Saraya has arrived #AEW #AEWDynamite twitter.com/tde_gif/status…

A fan later claimed that the segment between Saraya and Baker was enjoyable.

Saraya burying Britt is really funny I'll give her that #AEWDynamite

Another user emphasized that the former Paige is now officially a member of the Jacksonville-based promotion, following her cheeky jab at the Stamford-based promotion.

Well Saraya just took a shot at WWE she is officially a part of the AEW Family #AEWDynamite

In the end, this netizen only had jokes saying that the English star was the RAW representative for AEW.

Saraya is the Raw celebrity guest host of the AEW women’s division. #AEWDynamite

Saraya was in the commentary booth during the Storm vs. Deeb interim women's title match. The Australian star retained her title after an Avalanche Piledriver to The Professor, leaving The Anti-Diva delighted.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's segment on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

