"NOT a good segment to be introducing Saraya (fka Paige)" - Twitter erupts in anger at AEW's poor booking of former WWE Superstar on Dynamite

After her impactful debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) appeared this Wednesday in Philadelphia to speak for the very first time as an AEW star.

Saraya clarified that she came to AEW to bring a "revolution" to its women's division. She was interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker, and the two had a verbal altercation.

The former Paige then seemingly took a shot at WWE by saying she has "a boss that finally listens to her." She promptly announced that the Interim AEW Women's Championship bout between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb would be a "lumberjack match."

However, fans on Twitter weren't feeling exactly how Saraya was presented earlier on the show.

Suit Williams 👔 @SuitWilliams If this is what Saraya was signed to do, then it's the worst signing AEW has ever made. I figured she was here to work. #AEWDynamite If this is what Saraya was signed to do, then it's the worst signing AEW has ever made. I figured she was here to work. #AEWDynamite

Ruben @SoyElRuu #aew I like saraya or whatever but what is her purpose!!!!? Was is it just for the pop? #AEWDynamite I like saraya or whatever but what is her purpose!!!!? Was is it just for the pop? #AEWDynamite #aew

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan



#AEWDynamite Saraya killed her hype almost instantly with that promo. Good lord... smh Saraya killed her hype almost instantly with that promo. Good lord... smh#AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, this fan claimed that the former WWE Divas Champion might start a stable just like she did with Absolution in the past.

However, some users praised Saraya's immediate impact, saying she quickly figured out what changes the AEW women's division needed.

Matt Moody @MattMoody_M Saraya says that she’s The Revolution and AEW is truly her house, game changer in the women’s division for sure! #AEWDynamite Saraya says that she’s The Revolution and AEW is truly her house, game changer in the women’s division for sure! #AEWDynamite

Lovely Punch @RallyCat88 In one week, Saraya figured out how to get the majority of the womens’ roster tv time on Dynamite. #aewdynamite In one week, Saraya figured out how to get the majority of the womens’ roster tv time on Dynamite. #aewdynamite

A fan later claimed that the segment between Saraya and Baker was enjoyable.

Another user emphasized that the former Paige is now officially a member of the Jacksonville-based promotion, following her cheeky jab at the Stamford-based promotion.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Well Saraya just took a shot at WWE she is officially a part of the AEW Family #AEWDynamite Well Saraya just took a shot at WWE she is officially a part of the AEW Family #AEWDynamite

In the end, this netizen only had jokes saying that the English star was the RAW representative for AEW.

Tom. @NotThatTomGreen Saraya is the Raw celebrity guest host of the AEW women’s division. #AEWDynamite Saraya is the Raw celebrity guest host of the AEW women’s division. #AEWDynamite

Saraya was in the commentary booth during the Storm vs. Deeb interim women's title match. The Australian star retained her title after an Avalanche Piledriver to The Professor, leaving The Anti-Diva delighted.

