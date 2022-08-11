"[Jon] Moxley sold the F out" - Twitter erupts after a brutal Interim AEW World Championship match on Dynamite: Quake By The Lake

The main event of the Quake By The Lake special edition of Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defend his Interim AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho.

Jericho emerged as the number one contender for Moxley's title after seemingly ending his feud with Eddie Kingston. He put his contendership on the line against Wheeler Yuta but managed to get the better of the ROH Pure Champion during last week's Dynamite.

Jon Moxley started off strongly in tonight's interim world title match against Jericho. However, the latter tore out The Purveyor of Violence's earring to secure the advantage. Moxley started bleeding profusely, and The Wizard was in complete control in the initial stages of the bout.

Towards the end of the match, Jericho tried to hit his opponent with the title, but the champion dodged, and the JAS leader went face-first into an exposed turnbuckle. Chris Jericho then looked to lock the Liontamer; however, Jon Moxley hit him repeatedly on the back of the head and then applied a chokehold to get the victory.

After a hellacious battle, Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club members rushed to the ring to attack their sworn enemies.

In what was the biggest shock of the night, CM Punk made his return to AEW and chased away the heels. He then had a face-to-face staredown with Moxley ahead of a potential match at All Out.

Twitterati erupted following the main event of Dynamite, and below are a few of the reactions:

AVB @avbiswas1 Man that Jericho vs Moxley was a banger. Best match they’ve had together. Moxley sold the F out of everything Jericho put him in. Great performance. #AEWDynamite Man that Jericho vs Moxley was a banger. Best match they’ve had together. Moxley sold the F out of everything Jericho put him in. Great performance. #AEWDynamite

Joseph Conlin @conlin_joseph CM Punk is back and the main event for All Out is set up. Jericho vs Moxley was a very good world championship and I enjoyed it a lot and the story they told. I’m very very pumped up that Punk is back and it feels like we’re on the road to All Out which is awesome!!! CM Punk is back and the main event for All Out is set up. Jericho vs Moxley was a very good world championship and I enjoyed it a lot and the story they told. I’m very very pumped up that Punk is back and it feels like we’re on the road to All Out which is awesome!!!

Ryan O'Shea @virtual_slider Moxley vs Jericho was incredibly excellent loved that match Moxley vs Jericho was incredibly excellent loved that match

Ben Espinosa @Ben_bespinosa13 @master77g @CMPunk This was awesome and the best part of Chris Jericho vs Jon Moxley is hearing Electric Head by white zombie that song Is awesome and it's 10X Better than Judas @master77g @CMPunk This was awesome and the best part of Chris Jericho vs Jon Moxley is hearing Electric Head by white zombie that song Is awesome and it's 10X Better than Judas

Professor Toku @KamenWeaver Moxley vs Jericho gave me the feeling of being twelve and watching some great wrestling on Nitro in the 90's. I loved it so much. #AEWDynamite Moxley vs Jericho gave me the feeling of being twelve and watching some great wrestling on Nitro in the 90's. I loved it so much. #AEWDynamite

Hall of Famer Bill Apter recently gave his take on Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk in AEW

Shortly after The Purveyor of Violence and The Second City Saint's confrontation on Dynamite, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter gave his honest thoughts on the feud between the two.

"The temperature just rose to a red hot level. Punk vs Moxley is AEW money in the bank for sure," said Apter.

Apter then predicted who should emerge victorious between Moxley and Punk.

"Mox retains and Punk stays but the latter will not be an active weekly competitor. His work backstage would be invaluable to the long term success of AEW," Apter added.

When asked whether Chris Jericho should be added to the world title storyline, the legendary journalist said that having a singles feud between Jon Moxley and CM Punk "makes more sense." It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for fans on the road to All Out 2022.

