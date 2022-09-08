"Not about the dog in the fight but removing the dog from the fight" - Twitter erupts to CM Punk's pet allegedly sparking backstage scuffle at AEW All Out

The wrestling world turned Twitter into a meme fest when details emerged that Kenny Omega got bitten by Ace Steel during a brawl in a bid to save CM Punk's dog.

According to recent reports, The Cleaner allegedly attempted to move Larry (CM Punk's dog) out of the way. But Ace Steel, Punk, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) got involved in a brawl before anybody knew what was happening. Additionally, Steel supposedly bit Kenny Omega and hurled a chair at Nick Jackson, which gave him a black eye.

Tony Khan announced this week on Dynamite that the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Championships had been vacated. Death Triangle defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Orange Cassidy) to become the new Trios Champions. Bryan Danielson faced Hangman Page to proceed to the second round of the tournament. He will clash with All Out opponent Chris Jericho next week.

However, fans on Twitter shared some hilarious reactions to the incident, citing Kenny Omega as a kind soul to save the Second City Saint's dog:

What really matters is one thing

Did @WrestlePurists They can beat the hell out of eachother for all I care.What really matters is one thingDid @KennyOmegamanX really go out of his way to make sure Larry was safe? Gotta make sure Larry was out of harms way. @WrestlePurists They can beat the hell out of eachother for all I care. What really matters is one thing Did @KennyOmegamanX really go out of his way to make sure Larry was safe? Gotta make sure Larry was out of harms way.

Kim @kim_rey Kenny after the media scrum Kenny after the media scrum https://t.co/jWuSQyYzu1

Kenny Omega removing Larry from the backstage altercation makes mind up for which side I'm taking Kenny Omega removing Larry from the backstage altercation makes mind up for which side I'm taking 👏👏👏

Kenny Omega @JESnowden 'It's not about the dog in the fight but removing the dog from the fight'Kenny Omega @JESnowden 'It's not about the dog in the fight but removing the dog from the fight'Kenny Omega

The man ended up getting bit...by a human.



TF?? So Kenny Omega went out of his way to make sure a dog was safely taken out of a crazy situation.The man ended up getting bit...by a human.TF?? So Kenny Omega went out of his way to make sure a dog was safely taken out of a crazy situation.The man ended up getting bit...by a human.TF?? 😬

*shifty eyes* @xmelxlemayx @Wesley_Copeland Except for the detail about Kenny Omega only becoming involved because he was trying to rescue Larry. That detail is awesome @Wesley_Copeland Except for the detail about Kenny Omega only becoming involved because he was trying to rescue Larry. That detail is awesome

Sycho Walker @Sychowalker Respect to Kenny Omega for getting Larry the Dog to Saftey. Respect to Kenny Omega for getting Larry the Dog to Saftey. https://t.co/vHBYAyi4LY

CM Punk reportedly severely injured in backstage brawl

CM Punk is no stranger to controversy. During his tenure in WWE and UFC, he allegedly rubbed people the wrong way and ended up having multiple real-life feuds with colleagues.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that the former WWE Superstar had seemingly suffered a tricep or pectoral injury. He is expected to be out of in-ring action for at least six to eight months.

“It was not confirmed to me it was a torn triceps, but it was confirmed to me that it’s surgery for a torn muscle in the arm, so it’s triceps/biceps, maybe pec. And that’s usually about an eight-month recovery period. So he was gonna be stripped of the title either way. Punk’s out for eight months, or whatever it’s going to be, six months/eight months," Meltzer said. (H/T - WrestleTalk)

The returning MJF confronted Jon Moxley this week and the two made their objectives crystal clear on vying for the vacant AEW World Championship. Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara will face off next week wherein the winner will face The Purveyor of Violence.

Who do you think will advance to the second round between Allin and Guevara? Sound off in the comment section below.

