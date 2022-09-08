Create

"Not about the dog in the fight but removing the dog from the fight" - Twitter erupts to CM Punk's pet allegedly sparking backstage scuffle at AEW All Out

CM Punk adopted his dog, Larry a few years ago
CM Punk adopted his dog, Larry a few years ago
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 08, 2022 11:37 PM IST

The wrestling world turned Twitter into a meme fest when details emerged that Kenny Omega got bitten by Ace Steel during a brawl in a bid to save CM Punk's dog.

According to recent reports, The Cleaner allegedly attempted to move Larry (CM Punk's dog) out of the way. But Ace Steel, Punk, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) got involved in a brawl before anybody knew what was happening. Additionally, Steel supposedly bit Kenny Omega and hurled a chair at Nick Jackson, which gave him a black eye.

Tony Khan announced this week on Dynamite that the AEW World Championship and AEW Trios Championships had been vacated. Death Triangle defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Orange Cassidy) to become the new Trios Champions. Bryan Danielson faced Hangman Page to proceed to the second round of the tournament. He will clash with All Out opponent Chris Jericho next week.

However, fans on Twitter shared some hilarious reactions to the incident, citing Kenny Omega as a kind soul to save the Second City Saint's dog:

@WrestlePurists They can beat the hell out of eachother for all I care. What really matters is one thing Did @KennyOmegamanX really go out of his way to make sure Larry was safe? Gotta make sure Larry was out of harms way.
Kenny after the media scrum https://t.co/jWuSQyYzu1
@Cultaholic Kenny Omega protecting Larry the dog during media scrum brawl. https://t.co/7dxXsw8n52
Ace Steel the moment he saw Kenny Omega grab Larry the dog. #Aew https://t.co/y5XKFnU7mZ
Kenny Omega removing Larry from the backstage altercation makes mind up for which side I'm taking 👏👏👏
@JESnowden 'It's not about the dog in the fight but removing the dog from the fight'Kenny Omega
So Kenny Omega went out of his way to make sure a dog was safely taken out of a crazy situation.The man ended up getting bit...by a human.TF?? 😬
@Wesley_Copeland Except for the detail about Kenny Omega only becoming involved because he was trying to rescue Larry. That detail is awesome
Respect to Kenny Omega for getting Larry the Dog to Saftey. https://t.co/vHBYAyi4LY
Kenny Omega and Larry during the Elite/Steel/Punk donnybrook https://t.co/43UiI2YIyz
Incredibly telling fan sign 💀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/DZikDkprDV

CM Punk reportedly severely injured in backstage brawl

CM Punk is no stranger to controversy. During his tenure in WWE and UFC, he allegedly rubbed people the wrong way and ended up having multiple real-life feuds with colleagues.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that the former WWE Superstar had seemingly suffered a tricep or pectoral injury. He is expected to be out of in-ring action for at least six to eight months.

“It was not confirmed to me it was a torn triceps, but it was confirmed to me that it’s surgery for a torn muscle in the arm, so it’s triceps/biceps, maybe pec. And that’s usually about an eight-month recovery period. So he was gonna be stripped of the title either way. Punk’s out for eight months, or whatever it’s going to be, six months/eight months," Meltzer said. (H/T - WrestleTalk)
Sportskeeda wishes CM Punk a speedy recovery! #AEW #AEWDynamite #CMPunk https://t.co/Roa4KoJSTC

The returning MJF confronted Jon Moxley this week and the two made their objectives crystal clear on vying for the vacant AEW World Championship. Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara will face off next week wherein the winner will face The Purveyor of Violence.

Who do you think will advance to the second round between Allin and Guevara? Sound off in the comment section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

Edited by UJALA

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...