"MJF cashing in right after" - Twitter erupts following prediction about former WWE Superstar becoming the AEW World Champion

The AEW World Championship has endured a tumultuous week, having been stripped from newly-crowned CM Punk after just a few days. New speculation on the next holder has now exploded across the AEW fandom on social media.

Punk dethroned Jon Moxley in their AEW All Out rematch two weeks after initially being decimated by the Purveyor of Violence. He was then confronted by the returning MJF, who had won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night for a guaranteed future title bout.

However, Punk was stripped of the title after engaging in a physical altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. A tournament to determine a new champion is now ongoing, with the winner set to be crowned at Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21.

This has led fans to make their predictions for the new titleholder via social media. The below user, for example, sparked massive debate when they made it clear that Bryan Danielson should be the next champion.

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE Bryan Danielson winning the AEW championship at grand slam >>>>> Bryan Danielson winning the AEW championship at grand slam >>>>>

Another fan completely disagreed, opting instead to back Sammy Guevara.

Viper2 @VRVyper2 @WWEREALONE Sammy G wins AEW World Title at Grand Slam @WWEREALONE Sammy G wins AEW World Title at Grand Slam

Others agreed, with the user below working off of the thought that Moxley is due for some time off.

Earth616Survivor @earth616survivr @WWEREALONE I mean Mox wants time off… I can see it happening… @WWEREALONE I mean Mox wants time off… I can see it happening…

There were even calls for Eddie Kingston despite the fact he isn't part of the ongoing tournament.

Shiny Hunter Frontz @ShinyFrontz @WWEREALONE i think its pretty clear with moxley interrupting MJF that they are going Moxley vs MJF at Full Gear @WWEREALONE i think its pretty clear with moxley interrupting MJF that they are going Moxley vs MJF at Full Gear

Randy Moss @Randym1993 @WWEREALONE I agree how long before mjf gets it though @WWEREALONE I agree how long before mjf gets it though

dizzy_hogan @Dizzy_Hogan @WWEREALONE MJF should be added and that's where he wins the belt @WWEREALONE MJF should be added and that's where he wins the belt

Kristian Nikolla @KristianNikolla 🏼 @WWEREALONE Bryan Danielson winning the championship and then MJF cashes in the casino chip to win the title @WWEREALONE Bryan Danielson winning the championship and then MJF cashes in the casino chip to win the title 🙌🏼

Another interesting shout was former WWE Superstar and Bellator fighter Jake Hager, who is also not an active part of the tournament.

The user below pointed out that a returning Punk should challenge the newly-crowned Bryan Danielson.

DOAN FSD @deathofaninja @WWEREALONE CM Punk and Danielson - I don’t think I need to say much more. It’s a proven spectacle. @WWEREALONE CM Punk and Danielson - I don’t think I need to say much more. It’s a proven spectacle.

IcyHenry @IcyHenryV1 @WWEREALONE I wanted darby vs bryan in the finals, but hey... a wild sammy bratvara appears. @WWEREALONE I wanted darby vs bryan in the finals, but hey... a wild sammy bratvara appears.

As can be seen in the cluster of tweets above, there have been many calls for Bryan to take the title. Outside of Bryan, the favorite by far appears to be Jon Moxley, who would become a three-time world champion with the promotion should he win.

The semi-finals of the AEW World title tournament are set for this week

Out of the rubble that was supposed to be Punk's second title reign rose a tournament consisting of former world champions and pillars of the promotion.

The first bout of the tournament featured Bryan Danielson taking on Hangman Page. It was their third time squaring off and the first time the American Dragon has managed to overcome the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

Friday night's AEW Rampage then hosted Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin. It was a battle of two of the four pillars of the promotion that resulted in the Spanish God scoring the win.

With Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley receiving byes into the semi-finals, Bryan has been drawn against the former and Guevara the latter. The four will battle this week on AEW Dynamite, vying for a place in the final for Dynamite: Grand Slam.

