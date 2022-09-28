"Sounding like a prison even more" - Twitter erupts following reports about Tony Khan not granting release requests for any AEW stars

The wrestling world has reacted to recent reports about Tony Khan seemingly being firm in not wanting to grant release requests for any AEW stars at this point.

All Elite Wrestling has been rocked lately by rumors of multiple stars wanting out of the company. However, according to a report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Khan issued a doctrine stating that no releases will be granted in the near future.

It was further added that if a wrestler decided to sit at home, Tony Khan would just add that time to their existing contract. The Twitterati exploded soon after, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

One fan compared Tony Khan to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for his antics:

Shaun Parry @ShaunParry12 @WhatCultureWWE So Tony Khan becomes the modern day Vince McMahon @WhatCultureWWE So Tony Khan becomes the modern day Vince McMahon

Another fan is of the opinion that granting releases to every wrestler who asks for it could be problematic in the future.

UnDANiable @DatBigBoi16 @WhatCultureWWE Fair. Releasing every wrestler who asks starts a problematic precedent. You agree to a contract, stick to it. That being said, 5 years is a long contract. 3 years is long enough. @WhatCultureWWE Fair. Releasing every wrestler who asks starts a problematic precedent. You agree to a contract, stick to it. That being said, 5 years is a long contract. 3 years is long enough.

JordanTheJokeman @TheJokeman117 @WhatCultureWWE I can't help but feel if this was an article about Vince doing this there would be outrage haha. @WhatCultureWWE I can't help but feel if this was an article about Vince doing this there would be outrage haha.

Rolgar1977 @r0lgar77 @WhatCultureWWE Well, now they’ll do whatever they need rondo to get terminated. @WhatCultureWWE Well, now they’ll do whatever they need rondo to get terminated.

JG @udarthjoker @WhatCultureWWE Lol tk doing the same thing VM did but here it is correct? Lol @WhatCultureWWE Lol tk doing the same thing VM did but here it is correct? Lol

Yuri Zelensky @YuriZelensky69 @WhatCultureWWE Well Tony now has a case for Contract Tampering/Interference. And its unfortunate to now do the very thing Vince was known for. You want your release? HA! This is why there needs to be a wrestler's union. @WhatCultureWWE Well Tony now has a case for Contract Tampering/Interference. And its unfortunate to now do the very thing Vince was known for. You want your release? HA! This is why there needs to be a wrestler's union.

The Chairman ✊🏽🇿🇦 @Dazza2385 @WhatCultureWWE If that's the only way you can keep them from the opposition then you have probably become the thing you hate the most.....VINCE 🤭 @WhatCultureWWE If that's the only way you can keep them from the opposition then you have probably become the thing you hate the most.....VINCE 🤭

Another user recalled fans calling WWE a prison and stated that AEW is "sounding like a prison even more":

SlappadabRo🤙🎃🍄 @SlappadaBRO #AEW So everyone tweeting "freeali" and calling WWE a prison are a hell of a lot quiet when Tony Khan let's people like Brian Cage sit at home for a year & doesn't grant release requests. AEW sounding like a prison even more. #WWE So everyone tweeting "freeali" and calling WWE a prison are a hell of a lot quiet when Tony Khan let's people like Brian Cage sit at home for a year & doesn't grant release requests. AEW sounding like a prison even more. #WWE #AEW

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Jim Cornette recently shared his take on WWE sending out feelers to AEW talent

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran opined that this is the perfect time for the global juggernaut to reach out to AEW talent they want to sign:

"There are all kinds of ways that you can find out when somebody's contract is up, without an official of the company having to make an official inquiry. There's all kinds of ways that you can let a guy know that 'Boy we sure would like to have so and so if he wasn't under contract to somebody else.' So this seems to be the right time to play that game," said Cornette.

He added that All Elite Wrestling is currently in turmoil following the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite, and WWE should capitalize on it.

With Tony Khan being pretty stubborn about not releasing any talent, it remains to be seen what unfolds in the saga between the two top pro wrestling companies.

Do you think Khan is right in not releasing AEW stars for the foreseeable future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think AEW should grant releases to those who want to be released? Yes No 2 votes so far