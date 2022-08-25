"Mox should be treated as Mr. AEW" - Twitter erupts to former WWE Champion's shocking win against CM Punk in high-profile match on Dynamite

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley made headlines when he surprisingly demolished CM Punk to become the new Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Champion earlier in Dynamite.
The Purveyor of Violence was able to unify the lineal and interim AEW World Championships after nailing consecutive Death Rider signature maneuvers on The Second City Saint. He then empathically acknowledged his home state faithful in Cleveland, Ohio, since he's from Cincinnati.
Over on social media, Twitter immediately went off by sending mixed reactions towards Moxley's monumental victory.
A netizen claimed that Mox deserved the achievement, liked him or not, and that he should be called "Mr. AEW."
One user was ecstatic about the fact that The Purveyor of Violence is now officially a three-time AEW World Champion.
Another fan hilariously compared CM Punk and Jon Moxley's squash finish to that of John Cena and Brock Lesnar's WWE World Heavyweight title match at Summerslam 2014.
However, one fan made it clear that he wasn't mad at the winner, but on how the match was executed.
Meanwhile, a follower was surprised by Moxley's victory while wishing Punk the best so that they can have a rematch.
Then, another user just expressed excitement about what's in store following the title bout, especially for a heel CM Punk.
A fan thought Tony Khan made the right decision.
One such user believed it was pointless to end Hangman Page's title reign by losing to Punk, especially if the latter is out for the long run due to injury.
A netizen stated that Jon Moxley committed a "murder."
Finally, a user congratulated Moxley by posting an Adam Cole GIF, while being surprised with the results.
You can check the full results of this week's Dynamite here.
Jon Moxley seemingly mentioned some current WWE Superstars
Following his record-setting title win, Jon Moxley quickly addressed the situation and his doubters in a backstage promo. He ostensibly made reference to WWE legend John Cena and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, using their catchphrases.
Moxley emphatically made it clear that he's "The Guy" (Reigns' line) and that his "Time is Now" (Cena's famous song and calling card). This was apparently a clapback after CM Punk had referenced the 16-time WWE World Champion and The Shield (which Reigns and Moxley used to be part of) to insult the former last week on Dynamite.
With the win, Moxley is now the first-ever two-time AEW World Champion, finally removing the "interim" tag in the process. It would be interesting to see if Punk invokes his rematch since he has reinjured his foot.
Are you happy to see Jon Moxley win the Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Championship? Give us your thoughts in the comments section.
Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here