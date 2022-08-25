"Mox should be treated as Mr. AEW" - Twitter erupts to former WWE Champion's shocking win against CM Punk in high-profile match on Dynamite

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley made headlines when he surprisingly demolished CM Punk to become the new Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Champion earlier in Dynamite.

The Purveyor of Violence was able to unify the lineal and interim AEW World Championships after nailing consecutive Death Rider signature maneuvers on The Second City Saint. He then empathically acknowledged his home state faithful in Cleveland, Ohio, since he's from Cincinnati.

Over on social media, Twitter immediately went off by sending mixed reactions towards Moxley's monumental victory.

A netizen claimed that Mox deserved the achievement, liked him or not, and that he should be called "Mr. AEW."

Tyler 🤹‍♂️ @silkktheworker @AEW Deserved it. Main has CARRIED AEW. hate him or love him, at this point Mox should be treated as Mr.AEW @AEW Deserved it. Main has CARRIED AEW. hate him or love him, at this point Mox should be treated as Mr.AEW

One user was ecstatic about the fact that The Purveyor of Violence is now officially a three-time AEW World Champion.

Another fan hilariously compared CM Punk and Jon Moxley's squash finish to that of John Cena and Brock Lesnar's WWE World Heavyweight title match at Summerslam 2014.

However, one fan made it clear that he wasn't mad at the winner, but on how the match was executed.

Louis-Marcel @LouisMa15 @AEW I’m not mad that Jon won. I’m mad about the fact that the match was like 5 minutes long @AEW I’m not mad that Jon won. I’m mad about the fact that the match was like 5 minutes long

Meanwhile, a follower was surprised by Moxley's victory while wishing Punk the best so that they can have a rematch.

bill @billco1227 I was hoping for a back and forth Match @AEW Wow I wasn’t expecting that! Congratulations to The Undisputed Champion Jon Moxley !!!! I am sure that we will see a rematch, I hope that CM Punk is okI was hoping for a back and forth Match @AEW Wow I wasn’t expecting that! Congratulations to The Undisputed Champion Jon Moxley !!!! I am sure that we will see a rematch, I hope that CM Punk is ok🙏 I was hoping for a back and forth Match

Then, another user just expressed excitement about what's in store following the title bout, especially for a heel CM Punk.

DreamR. @vivaladream2 @AEW Wherever this story is going, I’m buckled up ready and eager to see. A world of heel punk. @AEW Wherever this story is going, I’m buckled up ready and eager to see. A world of heel punk.

A fan thought Tony Khan made the right decision.

One such user believed it was pointless to end Hangman Page's title reign by losing to Punk, especially if the latter is out for the long run due to injury.

infamouz Outlaw @MRJ_One9Eight9



Though I'm more and not liking the decision to end Hangmans run now. @AEW Maybe punk is really still seriously hurt and is gonna be out longer than thought and they seen moxley has a solid run and wanted to make him the true champThough I'm more and not liking the decision to end Hangmans run now. @AEW Maybe punk is really still seriously hurt and is gonna be out longer than thought and they seen moxley has a solid run and wanted to make him the true champThough I'm more and not liking the decision to end Hangmans run now.

A netizen stated that Jon Moxley committed a "murder."

Brad Winchester @WindDuster Jon Moxley just committed murder to win the undisputed title. Good lord. #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley just committed murder to win the undisputed title. Good lord. #AEWDynamite

Finally, a user congratulated Moxley by posting an Adam Cole GIF, while being surprised with the results.

LuvYT @LuvYT_ @AEW That was so unexpected, hell yeah, Mox deserves it so much. @AEW That was so unexpected, hell yeah, Mox deserves it so much. https://t.co/n78yjnjT37

You can check the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

Jon Moxley seemingly mentioned some current WWE Superstars

Following his record-setting title win, Jon Moxley quickly addressed the situation and his doubters in a backstage promo. He ostensibly made reference to WWE legend John Cena and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, using their catchphrases.

Moxley emphatically made it clear that he's "The Guy" (Reigns' line) and that his "Time is Now" (Cena's famous song and calling card). This was apparently a clapback after CM Punk had referenced the 16-time WWE World Champion and The Shield (which Reigns and Moxley used to be part of) to insult the former last week on Dynamite.

With the win, Moxley is now the first-ever two-time AEW World Champion, finally removing the "interim" tag in the process. It would be interesting to see if Punk invokes his rematch since he has reinjured his foot.

Are you happy to see Jon Moxley win the Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Championship? Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

