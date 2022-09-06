"Make CM Punk the President of AEW" - Twitter erupts to former WWE Superstar's alleged backstage altercation with major stars following All Out

AEW star CM Punk was reportedly involved in a backstage fight after the media scrum following All Out pay-per-view.
The Second City Saint faced Jon Moxley in a rematch for the undisputed AEW World Championship. The two first confronted each other when Punk returned from his foot injury last month. Following this, he stirred up controversy with his promo for the title match.
At the media scrum after the event, the former WWE Superstar and Tony Khan were questioned about the recent backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling. This led to the Straight Edge Superstar talking smack about Hangman Page and the promotion's EVPs, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).
When the media scrum was done, things allegedly got heated between the parties. Ace Steel sided with the 43-year-old star and reportedly assaulted those opposing by biting Omega and hurling a chair at Nick Jackson.
The Elite allegedly threatened to walk out of AEW following controversial media scrum with CM Punk
As noted earlier, CM Punk got under the skin of his fellow stars at the media scrum following All Out. He lashed out at the newly-crowned AEW Trios Champions and EVPs of the promotion, The Elite, for being 'irresponsible' and blowing things out of proportion.
A report by Fightful Select highlighted that some AEW talent called out Punk for being 'arrogant' on his comments. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were fuming to the extent that they had reportedly threatened to leave the promotion.
The Elite was to be a part of the media scrum but was scrapped owing to limited time. With MJF's return, it seems that CM Punk will once again collide with his former nemesis with the AEW World Championship on the line.
