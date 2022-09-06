"Make CM Punk the President of AEW" - Twitter erupts to former WWE Superstar's alleged backstage altercation with major stars following All Out

AEW star CM Punk was reportedly involved in a backstage fight after the media scrum following All Out pay-per-view.

The Second City Saint faced Jon Moxley in a rematch for the undisputed AEW World Championship. The two first confronted each other when Punk returned from his foot injury last month. Following this, he stirred up controversy with his promo for the title match.

At the media scrum after the event, the former WWE Superstar and Tony Khan were questioned about the recent backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling. This led to the Straight Edge Superstar talking smack about Hangman Page and the promotion's EVPs, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

When the media scrum was done, things allegedly got heated between the parties. Ace Steel sided with the 43-year-old star and reportedly assaulted those opposing by biting Omega and hurling a chair at Nick Jackson.

The wrestling fraternity was shocked and amused at their antics and instantly took to Twitter to express their reactions:

O.G. TK Cole @OG_TKCole @SeanRossSapp Sean you joking but Nick Jackson can sue Tony Khan, Shahid Khan, The City of Chicago, Now Arena, CM Punk and Ace Steel. And he definitely would win with no problems. @SeanRossSapp Sean you joking but Nick Jackson can sue Tony Khan, Shahid Khan, The City of Chicago, Now Arena, CM Punk and Ace Steel. And he definitely would win with no problems.

Lucha❔ @YouKnowBunky When ace steel saw nick Jackson When ace steel saw nick Jackson https://t.co/vnyO1GkcjO

Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices @sagesurge There was a fight backstage of the media scrum with CM Punk allegedly starting things by swinging fists at Matt Jackson.



Ace Steel threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye.



Kenny Omega was also involved with Steel, grabbing his hair and biting him. There was a fight backstage of the media scrum with CM Punk allegedly starting things by swinging fists at Matt Jackson.Ace Steel threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Kenny Omega was also involved with Steel, grabbing his hair and biting him. https://t.co/H1yBbUanNl

@RPAPod's Drake @TheDrakeJaxon Ace Steel seeing Nick Jackson sitting in Punk's locker room Ace Steel seeing Nick Jackson sitting in Punk's locker room https://t.co/WRCkeMOTIY

Keith Lee Fan Account @KeithLeeFanAcct Ace Steel when he saw CM Punk fighting Nick Jackson backstage Ace Steel when he saw CM Punk fighting Nick Jackson backstage https://t.co/PGP7fj2JVN

Com1c @Com1c28 @SeanRossSapp This is such a despicable tweet. CM Punk, Ace Steel and LARRY are the trios champs now. @SeanRossSapp This is such a despicable tweet. CM Punk, Ace Steel and LARRY are the trios champs now.

Jim Valley @JimValley CM Punk & Ace Steel vs The Elite is the new Will Smith-Chris Rock slap. CM Punk & Ace Steel vs The Elite is the new Will Smith-Chris Rock slap.

Ramon @GamblorNeonClaw We live in a society where we have video Larry Holmes doing a running/flying dropkick off a car towards Trevor Berbick, but no leaked video of CM Punk punching Nick Jackson and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. We live in a society where we have video Larry Holmes doing a running/flying dropkick off a car towards Trevor Berbick, but no leaked video of CM Punk punching Nick Jackson and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

AmeliaK @amelia_m93 @LocalSoundwave Ace Steel bit Omega and Nick Jackson got knocked out by a chair so I think CM Punk and Steel are the Trios Champions @LocalSoundwave Ace Steel bit Omega and Nick Jackson got knocked out by a chair so I think CM Punk and Steel are the Trios Champions

Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese @WackyDude3 CM Punk to Nick Jackson last night: CM Punk to Nick Jackson last night: https://t.co/ghl9vzSpgI

O.G. TK Cole @OG_TKCole



#AEW Everybody laughing but Nick Jackson ( @youngbucks ) can sue Tony Khan, Shahid Khan, The City of Chicago, Now Arena, CM Punk and Ace Steel. And he definitely would win with no problems. If I was him, I would definitely utilize my advantage. #AEW AllOut2022 Everybody laughing but Nick Jackson (@youngbucks) can sue Tony Khan, Shahid Khan, The City of Chicago, Now Arena, CM Punk and Ace Steel. And he definitely would win with no problems. If I was him, I would definitely utilize my advantage.#AEW #AEWAllOut2022

Kenneth Bivens @KennethBivens90

#AEW

twitter.com/Andy_TGL2/stat… Son Of A Glitch @Andy_TGL2 When Jericho finished his scrum, he said to TK "Some shit went down" When Jericho finished his scrum, he said to TK "Some shit went down" https://t.co/HKvI5Ey5Wz Jericho: "Hey uh... just thought I'd let ya know... CM Punk just threw some hands, chairs has been thrown, Nick Jackson got knocked out, and Ace Steel bit Kenny Omega... MIGHT want to sort this shit out bud." Jericho: "Hey uh... just thought I'd let ya know... CM Punk just threw some hands, chairs has been thrown, Nick Jackson got knocked out, and Ace Steel bit Kenny Omega... MIGHT want to sort this shit out bud."#AEW twitter.com/Andy_TGL2/stat…

The Elite allegedly threatened to walk out of AEW following controversial media scrum with CM Punk

As noted earlier, CM Punk got under the skin of his fellow stars at the media scrum following All Out. He lashed out at the newly-crowned AEW Trios Champions and EVPs of the promotion, The Elite, for being 'irresponsible' and blowing things out of proportion.

A report by Fightful Select highlighted that some AEW talent called out Punk for being 'arrogant' on his comments. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were fuming to the extent that they had reportedly threatened to leave the promotion.

The Elite was to be a part of the media scrum but was scrapped owing to limited time. With MJF's return, it seems that CM Punk will once again collide with his former nemesis with the AEW World Championship on the line.

What do you think of the Second City Saint's statement after All Out? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy