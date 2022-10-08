"Is a disgrace" - Twitter erupts in a frenzy to Kenny Omega's absence from posters of AEW'S debut show in Canada

The aftermath of the infamous All Out scandal can still be felt, as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks remain out of action in AEW.

CM Punk's verbal tirade at the media scrum after All Out left the locker room in chaos. A massive brawl involving Omega, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Punk allegedly broke out backstage.

This resulted in a number of suspensions being handed out by Tony Khan. While an independent investigation is still in progress, The Cleaner is still out of action alongside the rest of the Elite. Meanwhile, the investigation has reportedly reached a stalemate.

With the All Elite President now venturing into Canada for the next edition of Dynamite, fans are clamoring for Kenny Omega's return as soon as possible. Many tweets, like the one below, have surfaced demanding for The Cleaner to be put back into action.

"I heard that The Elite/CM Punk sh*t is on hold because 1 person [probably named Phil] refuses to cooperate. The fact AEW is holding a show in Canada and Kenny Omega won't be there when he did NOTHING wrong is a disgrace."

Here are a few more Twitter posts asking for the former AEW World Champion's return.

D.MUKHOPADHYAY @DMUKHOPADHYAY2 @JDfromNY206 Hopefully he'll lock Kenny omega also !! His contracts expiring around Feb 2023!! @JDfromNY206 Hopefully he'll lock Kenny omega also !! His contracts expiring around Feb 2023!!

Bobby White @BobbyWh00604827 Gem @Gemma38321356 I hear the battle cry I hear the battle cry❤️ https://t.co/Q094qPdEVY God dammit I want to see Kenny Omega on TV already!! I love this song!! twitter.com/Gemma38321356/… God dammit I want to see Kenny Omega on TV already!! I love this song!! twitter.com/Gemma38321356/…

Gavin Jasper @Gavin4L Kenny Omega should return under a mask under the guise of Chris Jericho's good friend Jimin Marvinluder. Kenny Omega should return under a mask under the guise of Chris Jericho's good friend Jimin Marvinluder.

dangerous k @hghspdtna aew is coming back on dec.11 kenny omega should be back by then thank god aew is coming back on dec.11 kenny omega should be back by then thank god

Anthony Arteaga @aarteaga1 @TonyKhan @AEW @JonMoxley @tntdrama Great news! Now please continue the good news and bring back Kenny Omega in Toronto! Let’s get that roster to be “strongest” and “best” again! @TonyKhan @AEW @JonMoxley @tntdrama Great news! Now please continue the good news and bring back Kenny Omega in Toronto! Let’s get that roster to be “strongest” and “best” again!

It remains to be seen when the beloved star will be back on Tony Khan's active roster in the future.

Tony Khan recently opened up on the recent backstage issues in AEW

According to the All Elite President, a number of the backstage issues in his company were quite preventable.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, Tony Khan explained how his experience handling the Jacksonville-based company has enabled him to see his mistakes in hindsight.

"That was when I started to say, ‘You know, a lot of these setbacks were very preventable, and there were things that I didn’t even want to do in the first place. So I just said going forward that I’m only going to do ideas that I feel good about. … As I gained experience in wrestling, I started to gain more confidence," said Khan. [H/T: Fightful]

Squashua @IAmJoshua_ #SupercardOfHonor Tony Khan now has CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe all under contract in the same company as well as owning Ring of Honor. What a crazy/awesome time to be a Pro Wrestling fan! #ROH #ROH Supercard #AEW Tony Khan now has CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe all under contract in the same company as well as owning Ring of Honor. What a crazy/awesome time to be a Pro Wrestling fan! #ROH #SupercardOfHonor #ROHSupercard #AEW https://t.co/QYcRwbs7zZ

While the turbulence backstage has seemingly calmed down in the company, Tony Khan will certainly have to be vigilant going forward. Only time will tell how future events will unfold.

Do you think Kenny Omega should return next week? Sound off in the comments below!

