The wrestling world recently reacted to wild comparisons between AEW star A.R. Fox and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Fox made his Dynamite debut on the November 16, 2022, edition of the show in a trios match against Death Triangle. Unfortunately, he, Darius, and Dante Martin failed to defeat the AEW Trios Champion on the night. A.R. Fox officially signed with All Elite Wrestling on November 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, WWE legend The Undertaker announced his retirement from the pro wrestling business in 2020, 30 years after making his debut at Survivor Series in 1990. His last match was against AJ Styles on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match. The Phenom was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

One Twitter user recently jokingly claimed in a post that AEW star A.R. Fox is better than The Undertaker. The Twitterati erupted to the claim and below are some of the reactions:

Just Looking Around @RetreatV @TheRealDisco I heard a rumor that WWE was looking to sign AR Fox and give him a 25 year undefeated streak at wrestlemania. @TheRealDisco I heard a rumor that WWE was looking to sign AR Fox and give him a 25 year undefeated streak at wrestlemania.

EMJP 3:16 @EMJP1981 @TrishSpeirs48 Who is AR Fox? Seeing as none of the wrestlers at AEW can draw a million television viewers except for marks like yourself, then I would advise against making ludicrous statements. I genuinely though have no idea who most of these people are....which should tell you everything @TrishSpeirs48 Who is AR Fox? Seeing as none of the wrestlers at AEW can draw a million television viewers except for marks like yourself, then I would advise against making ludicrous statements. I genuinely though have no idea who most of these people are....which should tell you everything

Matt @_mattyc_ @TheRealDisco After reading the article I think they were being tongue and cheek about the Fox being better than Taker thing but it's hard to tell nowadays so perhaps I'm giving them too much credit. @TheRealDisco After reading the article I think they were being tongue and cheek about the Fox being better than Taker thing but it's hard to tell nowadays so perhaps I'm giving them too much credit.

MikeySaysRelax @mlwalshman @TrishSpeirs48

And I'd rather be in the same room with AR FOX than Taker too. @TheRealDisco I mean I'd rather watch AR FOX wrestle currently than Undertaker.And I'd rather be in the same room with AR FOX than Taker too. @TrishSpeirs48 @TheRealDisco I mean I'd rather watch AR FOX wrestle currently than Undertaker.And I'd rather be in the same room with AR FOX than Taker too.

Konnan not impressed with Tony Khan adding A.R. Fox to an already bloated AEW roster

While speaking on the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that Fox is a "very talented guy." However, he added that nothing distinguishes him from the other talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The wrestling veteran also went on to add that Tony Khan might lose interest in A.R. Fox after the initial hype:

"Very talented guy and he just seems like another guy that gets into the company, has a good match, Tony gets a hard-on for him, signs him, beats him, and you never see him again," Konnan said. [07:55 onward]

With Fox already competing in a few high-profile bouts in AEW, it will be interesting to see how Khan books the 35-year-old star going forward.

