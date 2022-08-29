"Seth Rollins was always right" - Twitter erupts to WWE legend Kevin Nash's response slamming top star

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has been the talk of the town over the past 24 hours after he reacted to an incredible stat regarding Will Ospreay, and now, fans on Twitter have responded.

The Twitter account "Wrestling Banana" stated that Ospreay has had more five-star matches, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, in one month than CM Punk, Kurt Angle, and John Cena have had in their entire careers.

While this is an impressive stat, it failed to impress Kevin Nash, who took to Twitter to respond by asking how his merchandise sales were doing.

"How's his merchandise sales?" said @RealKevinNash

Ospreay responded with a joke about Nash tearing up his quads while writing the said tweet, referencing the fact that "Big Sexy" has had issues with his quadricept muscles in the past.

This prompted fans to erupt in a sea of tweets aimed at Ospreay for being ungrateful to those who came before him.

Christian @chri_hin @WillOspreay Kevin Nash owns you lil bro 🤷‍♂️ @WillOspreay Kevin Nash owns you lil bro 🤷‍♂️

Kingi #RepealTheTeal @trademarktaz Kevin Nash vs Will Ospreay is not a wrestling feud I saw coming lol Kevin Nash vs Will Ospreay is not a wrestling feud I saw coming lol

Deontae @GrucciEmployee No Way Kevin Nash cooked Ospreay and then when Will's comeback fell flat he was like aye Twitter is just jokes No Way Kevin Nash cooked Ospreay and then when Will's comeback fell flat he was like aye Twitter is just jokes

Drew Truth @drewtruthwwenxt @WillOspreay Oh Will. Let’s not do this. You literally was pushing 🛒 recently at Walmart. Kevin Nash NWO run is something you can only dream of MARK @WillOspreay Oh Will. Let’s not do this. You literally was pushing 🛒 recently at Walmart. Kevin Nash NWO run is something you can only dream of MARK 😒😒😒😒

A number of fans on Twitter also referenced the online feud between Ospreay and Seth Rollins from 2019, who had a spat about money for the whole world to see.

Dhruv @PimpFatha After Will Ospreay’s weak response to Kevin Nash, I want to put this image again just to remind y’all that Seth Rollins was always right. After Will Ospreay’s weak response to Kevin Nash, I want to put this image again just to remind y’all that Seth Rollins was always right. https://t.co/xmgrw0G1wq

Kevin Nash has praised one of Will Ospreay's most recent opponents

In a joint pay-per-view between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay successfully defended his IWGP United States Championship against fan favorite Orange Cassidy.

In the lead-up to the match, Ospreay took offense to being in a match with someone who the NJPW star didn't take seriously. While Ospreay doesn't like Cassidy too much, Kevin Nash is someone who has nothing but love for "Freshly Squeezed."

Slick Ric @JuggaloPyr0 Kevin Nash said "Orange Cassidy is my boy" on his podcast today! GOAT @AEW Kevin Nash said "Orange Cassidy is my boy" on his podcast today! GOAT @AEW

"But I’ll tell you right now, Orange Cassidy, that’s my boy. I know that Corny and other guys like that sh*t on it." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

