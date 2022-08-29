"Seth Rollins was always right" - Twitter erupts to WWE legend Kevin Nash's response slamming top star

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has been the talk of the town over the past 24 hours after he reacted to an incredible stat regarding Will Ospreay, and now, fans on Twitter have responded.
The Twitter account "Wrestling Banana" stated that Ospreay has had more five-star matches, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, in one month than CM Punk, Kurt Angle, and John Cena have had in their entire careers.
While this is an impressive stat, it failed to impress Kevin Nash, who took to Twitter to respond by asking how his merchandise sales were doing.
"How's his merchandise sales?" said @RealKevinNash
Ospreay responded with a joke about Nash tearing up his quads while writing the said tweet, referencing the fact that "Big Sexy" has had issues with his quadricept muscles in the past.
This prompted fans to erupt in a sea of tweets aimed at Ospreay for being ungrateful to those who came before him.
A number of fans on Twitter also referenced the online feud between Ospreay and Seth Rollins from 2019, who had a spat about money for the whole world to see.
Kevin Nash has praised one of Will Ospreay's most recent opponents
In a joint pay-per-view between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay successfully defended his IWGP United States Championship against fan favorite Orange Cassidy.
In the lead-up to the match, Ospreay took offense to being in a match with someone who the NJPW star didn't take seriously. While Ospreay doesn't like Cassidy too much, Kevin Nash is someone who has nothing but love for "Freshly Squeezed."
"But I’ll tell you right now, Orange Cassidy, that’s my boy. I know that Corny and other guys like that sh*t on it." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)
Do you agree with what "Big Sexy" has had to say about Will Ospreay? Let us know in the comment section below!
Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.