"The way it's going the whole roster will be going to WWE" - Twitter erupts at prediction Triple H could bring in top AEW star

Fans have been pondering the possibility of Kenny Omega leaving AEW for WWE.

Omega helped build AEW alongside Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, and Tony Khan in 2019. He has since served as an EVP and held the world title throughout 2021. Following an extended leave of absence after Full Gear 2021, Omega returned to enter the Trios Tag Title Tournament alongside the Young Bucks, which they eventually won at All Out.

Unfortunately, their reign didn't last long, as they were involved in a physical altercation with CM Punk following the Chicago event. Their Trios titles were stripped in just a few days, and they were suspended for their involvement.

There has been considerable unease backstage, with multiple stars reportedly seeking departures. That, as well as the regime change in WWE, has seen an uptake in fans predicting the next talent exodus.

One notable prediction caught some steam among the fandom, as the user below suggested Kenny Omega will make the switch when his deal expires in 2023.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Who will be the next major AEW guy that joins WWE next?



My prediction: Kenny Omega



What about yall? Who will be the next major AEW guy that joins WWE next?My prediction: Kenny OmegaWhat about yall?

The suggestion brought about several replies. Take the user below, for example, who joked that the entire All-Elite roster could be WWE-bound.

Some pondered the possibilities an Omega WWE switch could bring about.

Marty @Marty83461594 @JobberNationTV I wouldn't mind seeing a Wrestling Match between Roman Reigns vs Kenny Omega if Omega would decide to leave AEW & sign with WWE! @JobberNationTV I wouldn't mind seeing a Wrestling Match between Roman Reigns vs Kenny Omega if Omega would decide to leave AEW & sign with WWE!

dave_arlo @davearlo40 @JobberNationTV I can see Rollens vs Omege at Mania starting at the Rumble @JobberNationTV I can see Rollens vs Omege at Mania starting at the Rumble

☠️💀JC2000💀☠️ @JC_CHILL_ @JobberNationTV It's about time kenny shows his skills in the wwe world, he's been to just about every wrestling company but wwe @JobberNationTV It's about time kenny shows his skills in the wwe world, he's been to just about every wrestling company but wwe

JFL @LabelleJf @JobberNationTV lets be serious .. u really want Omega in the E ? nah my prediction is obviously Andrade @JobberNationTV lets be serious .. u really want Omega in the E ? nah my prediction is obviously Andrade

Brandon Hitchcock @jbhitch04 @JobberNationTV I can’t see WWE wanting a soon to be 39 year old Kenny Omega. If he goes there it would be for a short term deal. I think it’s more than likely we’d see one of the younger AEW star make the move to WWE. @JobberNationTV I can’t see WWE wanting a soon to be 39 year old Kenny Omega. If he goes there it would be for a short term deal. I think it’s more than likely we’d see one of the younger AEW star make the move to WWE.

Shamus McGangsta @ShamusMcGangsta



AEW couldn't even book him to beat Mox clean for the title a couple years ago, so his ceiling at best would be a guy that gets the IC belt and then thrown into a tag team with Bron Breakker. @JobberNationTV Kenny Omega sucks and doesn't belong in WWE.AEW couldn't even book him to beat Mox clean for the title a couple years ago, so his ceiling at best would be a guy that gets the IC belt and then thrown into a tag team with Bron Breakker. @JobberNationTV Kenny Omega sucks and doesn't belong in WWE.AEW couldn't even book him to beat Mox clean for the title a couple years ago, so his ceiling at best would be a guy that gets the IC belt and then thrown into a tag team with Bron Breakker.

Reactions were generally mixed. While some felt that Omega could bring unique value to WWE, others opined that he would be ineffective.

Kenny Omega could have his AEW deal extended after injuries

Should a WWE switch be something he looks toward, Kenny Omega may have to wait slightly longer to be free to do so. It was reported earlier that the former world champion's current deal is set to expire on January 30, 2023.

However, due to the nine months, he spent on the shelf following Full Gear 2021, the promotion reportedly has an option to extend his deal until October.

"According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW expires on January 30, 2023. However, AEW has the option to extend that date by nine months (until the end of October) because that’s how much time he missed due to injury." (H/T Cagesideseats).

Omega rejected a WWE move in 2018 and started All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Cody Rhodes, who also rejected a WWE offer in 2018, returned to WWE earlier this year when his All Elite deal expired.

Would you like to see Kenny Omega in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes