"A triple threat tonight would be great" - Twitter erupts with predictions to top star disrupting Jon Moxley's match for AEW World Championship on Dynamite

Wrestling fans on Twitter shared their thoughts after a clip was posted that predicted Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's reaction if MJF cashes in on his chip to make the AEW world title match a triple threat.

The two former WWE Superstars are set to face today in the main event of the Grand Slam.

However, it is to be noted that at All Out, MJF won the Casino Battle Royal after Stokely Hathaway handed him the chip. Tony Khan has already explained how Friedman, who has his eyes set on the world championship, can make use of his chip.

A user on Twitter shared a clip from WWE to predict Moxley and Danielson's reaction if MJF becomes the third man to fight for the world title today. The video showed New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods refusing to fight each other and the former attempting to pin on the latter with mutual consent.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Moxley and Danielson when MJF cashes in his chip and makes it a triple threat: Moxley and Danielson when MJF cashes in his chip and makes it a triple threat: https://t.co/nM17QnLpiT

The post garnered a lot of reactions and below are the best ones.

A user predicted the reaction of the Blackpool Combat Club.

A few are not aware of the existence of the chip.

A user pointed out how the chip works.

Scottish @Scottishborn_ @Fiend4FolIows You dont cash in the chip. It guarantees you a title match on a specific day. @Fiend4FolIows You dont cash in the chip. It guarantees you a title match on a specific day.

Some think Tony Khan might have some trick up his sleeve.

A user feels Bryan and Mox losing to MJF in a triple threat would be a great booking.

Stoned Wrestling Guy @weed_n_wrestlin @MchamMince @Jobberholic101 That would be sick! Ya with Punk losing to MJF at Full Gear or the next one made all the sense. Bryan or Mox losing at full gear would be weird but in a triple threat tonight would be great. @MchamMince @Jobberholic101 That would be sick! Ya with Punk losing to MJF at Full Gear or the next one made all the sense. Bryan or Mox losing at full gear would be weird but in a triple threat tonight would be great.

A user came up with a whole storyline for AEW.

Adrian Mules @adge_uk @EoGWrestling @AEW @bryandanielson Bryan. MJF somehow costs Mox the match, setting up maybe a triple threat at Full Gear or he takes out Mox then pins Bryan on the night. But I think the former. @EoGWrestling @AEW @bryandanielson Bryan. MJF somehow costs Mox the match, setting up maybe a triple threat at Full Gear or he takes out Mox then pins Bryan on the night. But I think the former.

People can sense it coming.

Moxley and Danielson are the two finalists in the tournament that was announced by Tony Khan to crown the new AEW World Champion after CM Punk was stripped of the belt. It would be interesting to see how the two and MJF will be booked moving forward.

What are your thoughts on MJF cashing his chip? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far