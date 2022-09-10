"MJF vs Roman Reigns Main Event Royal Rumble 2023" - Twitter erupts with speculation on top AEW star's reaction to popular WWE faction's segment on SmackDown

MJF apparently has no hesitation in putting down AEW in comparison to WWE, as he seemingly referenced Roman Reigns this week.

The Salt of the Earth returned to his heel persona after returning to the All Out pay-per-view. By winning the Casino Ladder match, MJF has already secured a chance to compete for the AEW World Championship.

On this week's Dynamite, MJF mentioned the World Title as a negotiating tool for the "2024 bidding war". The two major pro wrestling franchises are anticipated to compete to sign Maxwell because his contract is set to expire in two years.

The Long Island native recently took to Twitter to post a subtle reference to the faction led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline. The faction makes use of a raised finger to signify their dominance in the business.

This immediately got the pro wrestling world talking about the Salt of the Earth potentially jumping ship later on.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #Smackdown Roman Reigns Bloodline grows stronger every week! MJF acknowledges the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns Bloodline grows stronger every week! MJF acknowledges the Tribal Chief 😂 #Smackdown https://t.co/iPrDBrkr3p

iBeast @ibeastIess MJF acknowledged Roman Reigns.



I know CM Punk crying. MJF acknowledged Roman Reigns.I know CM Punk crying.

josh @josh36875637 @The_MJF No way mjf is watching smack down @The_MJF No way mjf is watching smack down 😂😂😂

Jai @Jfanatics56167 @The_MJF MJF vs Roman Reigns Main Event Royal Rumble 2023 @The_MJF MJF vs Roman Reigns Main Event Royal Rumble 2023

It remains to be seen if the Salt of the Earth will make good on his threats to join WWE in the future.

MJF also posted a photo with a WWE personality recently

The Long Island native also alluded to switching his allegiance from AEW earlier this week, when he posted a not-so-subtle photo with Peter Rosenberg.

Rosenberg is a regular WWE writer, a former 24/7 Champion and a notable name in sports and pop culture.

“Me with one of the best wrestling broadcast journalists in the world @Rosenbergradio #2024,” MJF tweeted.

As of now, fans are unsure whether this is a classic MJF kayfabe move, or if he is actually planning to leave AEW.

Do you think MJF will leave Tony Khan's Promotion in 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

