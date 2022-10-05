"AEW is hopeless without real leadership"- Twitter blasts Tony Khan's mismanagement of backstage issues amidst online feud between popular stars 

The wrestling world has expressed its concerns over the latest online feud between AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo.

Over the past week, Andrade has dropped cryptic tweets teasing a potential departure from the promotion. On the latest edition of Rampage, Pres10 Vance from Dark Order challenged El Idolo to a match wherein the latter's career will be on the line. This heightened the speculation around the star jumping ship back to his former employer.

Guevara called out Andrade on social media for citing that he complained about him being too rough in the ring. The two then got involved in a heated exchange of words. The Jericho Appreciation Society member lashed out at Andrade, calling him a jobber, and should return to WWE if he is unhappy.

Fans instantly took to Twitter to highlight the backstage tension among stars in the past few months and questioned Tony Khan's leadership skills:

Tylar The Trademark @TMShow2019 After seeing the tweets from both Sammy Guevara and Andrade, I think Tony Khan or somebody within AEW needs to hire a social media manager ASAP. It's embarrassing. After seeing the tweets from both Sammy Guevara and Andrade, I think Tony Khan or somebody within AEW needs to hire a social media manager ASAP. It's embarrassing.

Levi Davis @LeviDavis2022 Sounds like @TonyKhan needs to do something about Sammy Guevara, that’s not how you act around the work place Sounds like @TonyKhan needs to do something about Sammy Guevara, that’s not how you act around the work place

Jay Altons @jayaltons



Tony Khan is just a mark with money. Yuri @AnewYuri Lol at Andrade saying that Sammy Guevara complain about Andrade being too stiff in the ring.



Andrade: “if I hit you hard then you hit me hard too it’s wrestling.” Lol at Andrade saying that Sammy Guevara complain about Andrade being too stiff in the ring. Andrade: “if I hit you hard then you hit me hard too it’s wrestling.” https://t.co/uhnJZa0mXi Andrade and Sammy Guevara fighting just proves that AEW is hopeless without real leadership.Tony Khan is just a mark with money. twitter.com/AnewYuri/statu… Andrade and Sammy Guevara fighting just proves that AEW is hopeless without real leadership.Tony Khan is just a mark with money. twitter.com/AnewYuri/statu…

David 'Dynamite' @LaughingNoir Can't wait for @MSidgwick chapter on Sammy Guevara and Andrade in his new book, "The Fall of All Elite". Alternate titles welcome... "Fall of the House of Tony Khan". I'm workshopping here. Can't wait for @MSidgwick chapter on Sammy Guevara and Andrade in his new book, "The Fall of All Elite". Alternate titles welcome... "Fall of the House of Tony Khan". I'm workshopping here.

Tony Khan has been wrapped up in backstage controversy since AEW All Out 2022

The promotion seemingly can not catch a break from backstage tension. Last month, after the All Out media scrum, CM Punk got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Other AEW stars and personnel got involved in the fight in a bid to break them up and the stars are currently suspended.

Punk won his second reign as AEW World Champion and the inaugural Trios Champions were stripped of their titles shortly after the brawl. A tournament was held to determine a new world champion which saw Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in the finals.

At Dynamite: Grand Slam, Saraya (fka Paige) made her shocking debut. A week later she too garnered backlash from fans when she took a dig at WWE and her promo.

What do you think of the current backstage tension in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far