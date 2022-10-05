"You are just a crying rat like CM Punk" - Twitterverse explodes with mixed reactions after top AEW star teases to no-show on Rampage this week

The wrestling world shared mixed feelings about Andrade El Idolo after he teased to no-show on this week's AEW Rampage and compared him to former World Champion CM Punk.

For several weeks, the former WWE US Champion has been open about his frustrations with his booking and has teased wanting to leave the company.

Last week on Rampage, Andrade added a unique stipulation for his match against Dark Order's 10. He mentioned that if he wins, 10 would need to remove his mask and join El Idolo's faction, and if he loses the match, then the former WWE US Champion would leave AEW.

Andrade El Idolo replied to 10's tweet stating that 10 can wrestle him if he is able to make it to the show on Friday.

"I hope to be able to arrive on Friday! #Amigo #AEWRampage," Andrade tweeted.

Andrade's tease received mixed reactions from the wrestling world on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

A few fans were upset with the AEW star and compared him to CM Punk and wished he left the company.

Devs Alazraki 🇲🇽 @AlazrakiDevs



I'm surprised how everyone here has attacked Sammy, when it was you who went to cry to the media @AndradeElIdolo Andrade you are just a crying rat just like CM PunkI'm surprised how everyone here has attacked Sammy, when it was you who went to cry to the media @AndradeElIdolo Andrade you are just a crying rat just like CM Punk I'm surprised how everyone here has attacked Sammy, when it was you who went to cry to the media

Some wished that he would indeed show up and wrestle.

Edz8Ski @Edz8S @AndradeElIdolo "Hope" ? You literally Work For AEW Bro I know @TonyKhan Fails to Acknowledge that sometimes but you should be there .. .. @AndradeElIdolo "Hope" ? You literally Work For AEW Bro I know @TonyKhan Fails to Acknowledge that sometimes but you should be there .. ..

Most fans wanted to see him return to WWE, especially because Triple H is sailing the ship and his best run with the aforementioned company was in NXT.

♕𝔻𝕣. 𝕊𝕚𝕕 𝕊𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕘𝕖♕ @_Sid_Savage_ @AndradeElIdolo I hope you lose, only because I want to see you in WWE again. @AndradeElIdolo I hope you lose, only because I want to see you in WWE again.

People also wanted to see El Idolo square up with The Spanish God following their war of words on social media.

A few members of the wrestling world also wished that Andrade El Idolo does show up and emerge as the victor as they are not ready to see the former WWE US Champion leave the company.

Zer-0- @Zer052344392

I love you in AEW. You can do so much more, there's so many matches I want to see with you in AEW. @AndradeElIdolo Please don't leave andrade. I f'n love you. You are criminally underutilized, and you should have gold already. I have been saying it for soooo long.I love you in AEW. You can do so much more, there's so many matches I want to see with you in AEW. @AndradeElIdolo Please don't leave andrade. I f'n love you. You are criminally underutilized, and you should have gold already. I have been saying it for soooo long. I love you in AEW. You can do so much more, there's so many matches I want to see with you in AEW.

Some claimed that El Idolo will lose his match against Dark Order's 10.

ErwinSmith0406 @AEW_Andrade @AndradeElIdolo 10 Andrade will humiliate you on Friday if he is not already suspended by Wednesday @AndradeElIdolo 10 Andrade will humiliate you on Friday if he is not already suspended by Wednesday 😂😂

Huge return announced for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Amidst backstage issues and multiple wrestlers being unhappy with the company, All Elite President Tony Khan is striving to put on an amazing show for the fans.

A few days ago, Khan announced that former FTW Champion, The Machine Brian Cage will return to AEW after over a year and will challenge Wardlow for the TNT Title.

This week's Dynamite is also the three-year anniversary of the show, and Friday marks the first ever AEW Rampage live show and will feature the Andrade vs. 10 match.

Who do you think will emerge as the victor? Drop your predictions for both Dynamite and Rampage in the comment section below.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

Poll : 0 votes