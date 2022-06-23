"It's definitely Cesaro" - Twitter explodes after Bryan Danielson's massive announcement on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson confirmed that he won't be competing at the Forbidden Door. He instead found the perfect replacement to face Zack Sabre Jr. at the pay-per-view.

Taking to Twitter, wrestling fans have heavily speculated that Danielson's replacement will be none other than former WWE star, Cesaro, the real-life Claudio Castagnoli.

The former United States Champion left WWE in February 2022 after his contract with the company expired.

Below are some of the best reactions to the announcement made by The American Dragon:

Banschey @Banscheyy 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



🕯 Cesaro prayer circle

for Forbidden Door. 🕯



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 Cesaro prayer circle for Forbidden Door. 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯

Dustin Brewer @dstnbrwr Imagining Cesaro as Bryan Danielson’s replacement vs ZSJ at Forbidden Door: Imagining Cesaro as Bryan Danielson’s replacement vs ZSJ at Forbidden Door: https://t.co/W5VnXYQoOj

Interestingly enough, some fans even speculated that ZSJ's mystery opponent might turn out to be another former WWE star, Johnny Gargano. The former NXT Champion also left the company a few months ago, as he chose not to renew his contract.

As part of his promo on Dynamite, Danielson confirmed that he won't be competing in next week's AEW Blood and Guts, as he has not been medically cleared.

The segment ended with Danielson and Sabre Jr. staring down at each other after the Suzuki-gun member made his AEW debut.

Bill Apter recently expressed his interest in a potential Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. match

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. is officially not happening at the Forbidden Door. But that doesn't mean that the two men won't get booked against one another in the future, either in an AEW ring or an NJPW ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Bill Apter admitted that he was highly interested in a potential clash between Danielson and ZSJ. He even recalled watching Sabre Jr. in action in Europe.

Apter said:

"I hope Bryan [Danielson] will get in there with Zack Sabre Jr. I saw him [ZSJ] in Europe several times when I was there, and when you talk about technical wrestlers, he against Bryan will be incredible."

It now remains to be seen which superstar Danielson has picked to replace him at Forbidden Door.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far