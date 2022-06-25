"Did Orange Cassidy just take a swing at the Wizard?" - Twitter explodes as Chris Jericho gets attacked by multiple AEW stars ahead of Forbidden Door

This week's AEW Rampage dissolved into a massive brawl right before the show ended, with Chris Jericho getting attacked by a large number of wrestlers.

The Wizard has made himself out to be one of the biggest heels in Tony Khan's company ever since he adopted the 'Sports Entertainer' gimmick. Jericho is in a heated feud with Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and Brayn Danielson.

It seems that the former WWE Champion has made even more enemies than previously anticipated. The final segment before Forbidden Door featured Chris Jericho getting dragged into the fray by Eddie Kingston as a massive brawl broke out.

The event had Twitter fans bustling with excitement. A number of tweets surfaced agitatedly talking about how Jericho was attacked brutally. A Twitter user expressed disbelief at how even Orange Cassidy attacked the wizard.

Did @orangecassidy just take a swing at the wizard @IAmJericho? AEWRampage

Many other fans were also taken aback by the surprising turn of the show.

N.A.F 👓 @nfoster1916 Ohhh!! And everything is breaking down! Roppongi Vice, United Empire, FTR, Chaos, @MadKing1981 stabbing and biting @IAmJericho ! Getting a taste of the blood! The madness! The melee! The pro wrestling that awaits Sunday! And they STILL AT IT! All pens gone! JESUS! #AEWRampage Ohhh!! And everything is breaking down! Roppongi Vice, United Empire, FTR, Chaos, @MadKing1981 stabbing and biting @IAmJericho! Getting a taste of the blood! The madness! The melee! The pro wrestling that awaits Sunday! And they STILL AT IT! All pens gone! JESUS! #AEWRampage

✨IssiahsWorld🌎 @iitsquintin @AlexSourGraps @IAmJericho getting his ass beat the last 5 min has gave me the best belly laugh I’ve had in weeks. #AEWRampage @IAmJericho getting his ass beat the last 5 min has gave me the best belly laugh I’ve had in weeks. #AEWRampage @AlexSourGraps

It seems clear that the Wizard has a tough match ahead of him at Forbidden Door. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Jericho this Sunday.

Chris Jericho's faction will have a Blood and Guts match soon

The feud between the Jericho Appreciation society and Eddie Kingston's allies has been heating up for weeks now.

The last time the two sides fought, Jericho's faction prevailed in the Anarchy in the Arena match. However, the rivalry between the two groups is decidedly far from over.

Yet another massive match is scheduled for the next Dynamite episode, where the Jericho Appreciation society consisting of Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard will face Eddie Kingston and his allies.

The Blood and Guts match on Dynamite may prove to be the end of the feud between the two warring groups. Only time will tell what is next on Chris Jericho's radar in the future.

