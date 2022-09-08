Create

"What happened to The Young Bucks and Kenny" - Twitter explodes as The Elite forced to vacate the AEW World Trios Championship on Dynamite

The Elite won the Trios Championship at AEW All Out
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 08, 2022 09:42 AM IST

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw president Tony Khan address the crowd in a backstage video.

Following reports of internal turmoil and brawls, Khan announced that the AEW World and Trios Championships had been vacated. A tournament will occur at a Dynamite Grand Slam event to determine the new world champion.

Regarding the Trios titles, TK mentioned that the new champions would be crowned on Dynamite in a match between Best Friends and Death Triangle. After an enthralling contest, the Death Triangle emerged as the winner.

The announcement came as a shock to many and garnered a lot of reactions across social channels. Here are some of them:

A user wondered why Tony did not crown an interim champion.

@BRWrestling @AEW I thought Tony loved interim champions?!?!

There was some support for CM Punk, who won the AEW World Championship at All out.

@BRWrestling @AEW CM Punk deserves better.

The Elite is also not far behind in terms of fan following.

@BRWrestling @AEW Without The Elite there is no @AEW

One fan predicted the future of CM Punk.

@BRWrestling @AEW I wouldn’t be shocked nor care if we ever see @CMPunk in AEW again, Kenny and the bucks might go back to Japan, which I would care about.

This was a hilarious one.

@BRWrestling @AEW Without telling us why?

Some joked about Tony Khan's way of looking at the camera.

@BRWrestling @AEW why he looks at the camara like that mann i couldn’t concentrate in what he was talking about 😂😂😂😂😂wthh

Some are in agreement with TK.

@BRWrestling @AEW He did the right thing

People are still confused as to why the titles have been vacated.

@BRWrestling @AEW Whoa wait trios!?, what happened to the Young Bucks and Kenny ?

Do you agree with the statement?

@BRWrestling @AEW That’s the best outcome for all parties involved.

For those unaware, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were suspended and stripped of their respective titles after a wild backstage incident after All Out this past Sunday.

According to reports, they engaged in a fight following Punk's controversial comments at the All Out media scrum.

What are your thoughts on the titles being vacated? Sound off in the comments below!

