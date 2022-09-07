"If The Elite leave, the company is done" - Twitter explodes following Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' reported suspension due to backstage brawl

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, also known as The Elite, have reportedly been suspended from the company following their involvement in the backstage brawl after All Out. Meanwhile, Twitter has reacted to the interesting development.

Sports Illustrated first reported that The Elite, along with Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa, have all been suspended by AEW for an undisclosed period.

This story follows the brawl The Elite were involved in with CM Punk and Ace Steel after Punk verbally blasted the AEW EVPs in the All Out post-show media scrum.

While many expected repercussions for the melee, there have been many different takes on the reported suspensions for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on Twitter. Here are some of the notable reactions:

ORANGE CRUSH @orangecrushart if punk gets fired, and I were HHH, I would pay him $20,000,000 to show up on RAW with the belt after smoking the elite in shoot if punk gets fired, and I were HHH, I would pay him $20,000,000 to show up on RAW with the belt after smoking the elite in shoot

DRAIN is All Out Ω 🧹 @DrainBamager AEW without CM Punk will take a significant hit, but they will survive.



AEW without The Elite will strip the company of its identity. AEW without CM Punk will take a significant hit, but they will survive.AEW without The Elite will strip the company of its identity.

Black ★ Star @_vanityflow The Elite suspended?



Welcome to All Interim Wrestling! The Elite suspended?Welcome to All Interim Wrestling!

Stallard @StaIlard @DanFrankel_FTW @WrestlePurists if the elite leave the company is done @DanFrankel_FTW @WrestlePurists if the elite leave the company is done

ExLegion @exlegion019 WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Punishment for the backstage fight after AEW All Out will include suspensions for every person involved.



Omega

Bucks

Pat Buck

Daniels

Nakazawa



CM Punk and Ace Steel will either be among those suspended, or will no longer be with the company by the end of Wednesday.



- SI Punishment for the backstage fight after AEW All Out will include suspensions for every person involved.OmegaBucksPat BuckDanielsNakazawaCM Punk and Ace Steel will either be among those suspended, or will no longer be with the company by the end of Wednesday.- SI https://t.co/bm6oAkXg1Y If Punk is gone and the Elite keep their titles, then there’s no point anymore with AEW. If you only hire your friends, and only put yourself in the PPVs and win those titles, then this company will never get anywhere. To get rid of your biggest draw is ridiculous. twitter.com/wrestlepurists… If Punk is gone and the Elite keep their titles, then there’s no point anymore with AEW. If you only hire your friends, and only put yourself in the PPVs and win those titles, then this company will never get anywhere. To get rid of your biggest draw is ridiculous. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Jason Kirchofer @JKirchofer @WrestleOps Tony Khan should have established himself as the boss to begin with instead of wanting to be one of the boys. He will have to be super consistent with this from here on out. @WrestleOps Tony Khan should have established himself as the boss to begin with instead of wanting to be one of the boys. He will have to be super consistent with this from here on out.

Michael Healey @MikeyHealey92 @WrestlingMatt22 @WrestleOps Honestly feels like none of this would have happened if they put the title on Danielson like they should have back in January @WrestlingMatt22 @WrestleOps Honestly feels like none of this would have happened if they put the title on Danielson like they should have back in January

HD Rozay @HdRozay @JohnD1219SINYC @WrestleOps Cuz they are EVPs who ganged up and barged into HIS locker room, they instigated the fight and Punk defended himself. Plus this was NOT Punk's first time telling Tony about these issues, @JohnD1219SINYC @WrestleOps Cuz they are EVPs who ganged up and barged into HIS locker room, they instigated the fight and Punk defended himself. Plus this was NOT Punk's first time telling Tony about these issues,

congress.tart @FingasFluffy @DaddyDiarrhea

Anyone there who physically contributed to the altercation is gonna get hit with something.

If Tony was smart he’d also decree that no active wrestler can be an EVP from this moment forward. It’s a complete conflict of interest @WrestleOps Bc you can’t reprimand one child and excuse another.Anyone there who physically contributed to the altercation is gonna get hit with something.If Tony was smart he’d also decree that no active wrestler can be an EVP from this moment forward. It’s a complete conflict of interest @DaddyDiarrhea @WrestleOps Bc you can’t reprimand one child and excuse another.Anyone there who physically contributed to the altercation is gonna get hit with something.If Tony was smart he’d also decree that no active wrestler can be an EVP from this moment forward. It’s a complete conflict of interest

Sportskeeda Wrestling will continue to provide updates on this story as more details are revealed.

What's next for CM Punk and Ace Steel following Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' alleged suspension?

The details about the backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite following All Out are still unclear. But with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' punishment seemingly confirmed, many have questioned the AEW World Champion's status in the company.

Due to an injury Punk supposedly sustained during the melee, some have speculated that he will vacate the world championship and serve a suspension alongside Steel.

Meanwhile, the same Sports Illustrated report that broke the news of The Elite being suspended stated that Punk and Steel could be gone from the company by the end of the day.

AEW Dynamite will emanate from Buffalo, New York, tonight, with many people eager to hear about the future of CM Punk, the AEW World Championship, and the company going forward.

Do you think CM Punk will be fired from AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below.

