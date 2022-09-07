"If The Elite leave, the company is done" - Twitter explodes following Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' reported suspension due to backstage brawl

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, also known as The Elite, have reportedly been suspended from the company following their involvement in the backstage brawl after All Out. Meanwhile, Twitter has reacted to the interesting development.
Sports Illustrated first reported that The Elite, along with Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa, have all been suspended by AEW for an undisclosed period.
This story follows the brawl The Elite were involved in with CM Punk and Ace Steel after Punk verbally blasted the AEW EVPs in the All Out post-show media scrum.
While many expected repercussions for the melee, there have been many different takes on the reported suspensions for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on Twitter. Here are some of the notable reactions:
What's next for CM Punk and Ace Steel following Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' alleged suspension?
The details about the backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite following All Out are still unclear. But with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' punishment seemingly confirmed, many have questioned the AEW World Champion's status in the company.
Due to an injury Punk supposedly sustained during the melee, some have speculated that he will vacate the world championship and serve a suspension alongside Steel.
Meanwhile, the same Sports Illustrated report that broke the news of The Elite being suspended stated that Punk and Steel could be gone from the company by the end of the day.
AEW Dynamite will emanate from Buffalo, New York, tonight, with many people eager to hear about the future of CM Punk, the AEW World Championship, and the company going forward.
