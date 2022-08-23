"Regretting they signed with AEW" - Twitter explodes as fans want several former WWE Superstars to return after Johnny Gargano's appearance

Johnny Gargano's return to WWE has apparently opened the floodgates on Twitter.

Gargano was among a number of big names that left the Stamford-based company in the last couple of years. With major players like Malakai Black (f.k.a Aleister Black) and Adam Cole joining AEW, the former NXT Triple Crown Champion was seemingly in talks with Tony Khan's promotion to do the same.

However, all rumors were quashed on Monday as Johnny Gargano made a momentous return, starting a feud with former stablemate Austin Theory.

Gargano's return comes on the heels of Triple H ascending to the head position of creative control in WWE. Due to this, many fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on AEW stars that were once under his wing.

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @AdamGoldberg28 Adam Cole, Andrade, Aleister Black and Keith Lee could all be in WWE right now under HHH. He would’ve pushed all four to the moon. We could’ve had it all… @AdamGoldberg28 Adam Cole, Andrade, Aleister Black and Keith Lee could all be in WWE right now under HHH. He would’ve pushed all four to the moon. We could’ve had it all… https://t.co/YRCC7aGJqN

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



They might not say it but deep down we all know they want back in Triple H's WWE



Grass aint always greener



#WWERAW Yall just know guys like Adam Cole, UE, Alestair Black, & Andrade are kicking themselves and regretting they signed with AEWThey might not say it but deep down we all know they want back in Triple H's WWEGrass aint always greener Yall just know guys like Adam Cole, UE, Alestair Black, & Andrade are kicking themselves and regretting they signed with AEWThey might not say it but deep down we all know they want back in Triple H's WWEGrass aint always greener#WWERAW

🤠Spider King🤠 @Toxic_Spider_ Adam Cole is definitely not thriving in AEW, he should of waited to go back to WWE Adam Cole is definitely not thriving in AEW, he should of waited to go back to WWE https://t.co/6WBcpQhw6V

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro Obviously Adam cole isn’t actually depressed that he’s not in WWE with triple h in charge, he’s with his girl and friends havin fun in AEW…..but there’s no way in hell that man ain’t gonna be VIOLENTLY BARFING all over the place when Johnny and ciampa main event wrestlemania Obviously Adam cole isn’t actually depressed that he’s not in WWE with triple h in charge, he’s with his girl and friends havin fun in AEW…..but there’s no way in hell that man ain’t gonna be VIOLENTLY BARFING all over the place when Johnny and ciampa main event wrestlemania😭

Clos503 @EldelSubaruAzul @WWEGareth Adam Cole could have been WWE Champ in HHH era @WWEGareth Adam Cole could have been WWE Champ in HHH era

Janu11x96 @janu11x96

Now his just a mid carder @MSidgwick Feel bad for Adam Cole he could be the world champion in WWE right now if he had not leftNow his just a mid carder @MSidgwick Feel bad for Adam Cole he could be the world champion in WWE right now if he had not left Now his just a mid carder

💙 @Glowtrinity_ I need Adam cole back in wwe #WWERAW I need Adam cole back in wwe #WWERAW

MichaelJP2424 @Michaeljp2424 Now if we can get @AdamColePro to come back to wwe. Now if we can get @AdamColePro to come back to wwe.

Adam Cole is currently not cleared to compete due to an injury. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the Panama City Playboy.

The former WWE star recently turned on the Young Bucks in AEW

While Johnny Gargano is making moves under Triple H's direction, the August 4th episode of AEW Dynamite saw Adam Cole return to the ring as well.

The Panama City Playboy made it a point to talk to the Young Bucks, stating that they made a mistake by not picking Bobby Fish as their third partner for the Trios Tournament.

Following the dramatic twist, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish initiated a beatdown on the Bucks as Adam Cole also joined in. The former AEW Tag Team Champions were subsequently rescued by Hangman Adam Page.

As of now, the Young Bucks have teamed up with Kenny Omega for the Trios Tournament. They have already secured a win over La Faccion Ingobernable, moving up to the semi-finals.

Do you think stars like Malakai Black and Adam Cole would have been better off in WWE like Johnny Gargano? Sound off in the comments!

