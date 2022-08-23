"Regretting they signed with AEW" - Twitter explodes as fans want several former WWE Superstars to return after Johnny Gargano's appearance

Johnny Gargano's return to WWE has apparently opened the floodgates on Twitter.
Gargano was among a number of big names that left the Stamford-based company in the last couple of years. With major players like Malakai Black (f.k.a Aleister Black) and Adam Cole joining AEW, the former NXT Triple Crown Champion was seemingly in talks with Tony Khan's promotion to do the same.
However, all rumors were quashed on Monday as Johnny Gargano made a momentous return, starting a feud with former stablemate Austin Theory.
Gargano's return comes on the heels of Triple H ascending to the head position of creative control in WWE. Due to this, many fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on AEW stars that were once under his wing.
Adam Cole is currently not cleared to compete due to an injury. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the Panama City Playboy.
The former WWE star recently turned on the Young Bucks in AEW
While Johnny Gargano is making moves under Triple H's direction, the August 4th episode of AEW Dynamite saw Adam Cole return to the ring as well.
The Panama City Playboy made it a point to talk to the Young Bucks, stating that they made a mistake by not picking Bobby Fish as their third partner for the Trios Tournament.
Following the dramatic twist, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish initiated a beatdown on the Bucks as Adam Cole also joined in. The former AEW Tag Team Champions were subsequently rescued by Hangman Adam Page.
As of now, the Young Bucks have teamed up with Kenny Omega for the Trios Tournament. They have already secured a win over La Faccion Ingobernable, moving up to the semi-finals.
Do you think stars like Malakai Black and Adam Cole would have been better off in WWE like Johnny Gargano? Sound off in the comments!
Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.