"CM Punk in AEW is the only thing keeping them afloat" - Twitter explodes following comparisons between former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer

The wrestling world is still talking about CM Punk's outburst at the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, and Twitter has gone off on a tangent, comparing the Straight Edge Superstar to a WWE Hall of Famer.

Punk hasn't been seen or heard from since his backstage altercation with The Elite. The physical confrontation came on the heels of the former AEW World Champion verbally thrashing Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana in front of the media.

While there has been no official confirmation of what has happened to CM Punk, the fact that a number of other parties involved in the backstage melee have been suspended for an undisclosed amount of time gives an indication of what might be going on behind the scenes.

While Punk's outburst may seem alien to some modern day wrestling fans, the older generation of fans have taken to Twitter to compare Punk's AEW run to that of the Ultimate Warrior in WCW in 1998.

Ẹlẹnu Razor Ramon @idea_ball Yeah CM Punk is the Ultimate Warrior of this era Yeah CM Punk is the Ultimate Warrior of this era

Oscar H Olivares @oscaro8541 @CMPunk is probably the most toxic wrestler of all time next to ultimate warrior. You say your straight edge but you are the biggest dry drunk ever. Bro get over yourself already @CMPunk is probably the most toxic wrestler of all time next to ultimate warrior. You say your straight edge but you are the biggest dry drunk ever. Bro get over yourself already

SC11 @SCalySCamper11 It's dawned on me that CM Punk is basically workrate Ultimate Warrior. It's dawned on me that CM Punk is basically workrate Ultimate Warrior.

K o n @IAmMrEllis Someone called CM Punk the new Ultimate Warrior and I snorted snot onto my phone from holding back laughter.. Someone called CM Punk the new Ultimate Warrior and I snorted snot onto my phone from holding back laughter..

Axsell Bonilla @AxsellB Are we seeing Phil Brooks (a.k.a CM Punk) the next Ultimate Warrior? Are we seeing Phil Brooks (a.k.a CM Punk) the next Ultimate Warrior?

Joe @Joetmke CM Punk = Ultimate warrior CM Punk = Ultimate warrior

Mr.Zoolman @MrZoolman90s From bad run endings in WWE, UFC, and AEW, CM Punk is feeling like a modern day Ultimate Warrior. lol From bad run endings in WWE, UFC, and AEW, CM Punk is feeling like a modern day Ultimate Warrior. lol

RGT 85 @RGT_85 Cm Punk in AEW is the modern Ultimate Warrior in WCW but yall aren't ready for that conversation. Cm Punk in AEW is the modern Ultimate Warrior in WCW but yall aren't ready for that conversation.

However, some fans think the comparison is a bit of a stretch. Many have pointed out that Punk's run with AEW was mostly well-received until he captured the world title from Hangman Page at Double or Nothing.

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice



There isn’t really a return to compare this to. RGT 85 @RGT_85 Cm Punk in AEW is the modern Ultimate Warrior in WCW but yall aren't ready for that conversation. Cm Punk in AEW is the modern Ultimate Warrior in WCW but yall aren't ready for that conversation. Big fan of RGT. Not a fan of how so many people are writing off this CM Punk run as though nothing happened. It was a good run up until Double or Nothing. It’s not as dreadful as The Ultimate Warrior in 96 or 98.There isn’t really a return to compare this to. twitter.com/rgt_85/status/… Big fan of RGT. Not a fan of how so many people are writing off this CM Punk run as though nothing happened. It was a good run up until Double or Nothing. It’s not as dreadful as The Ultimate Warrior in 96 or 98. There isn’t really a return to compare this to. twitter.com/rgt_85/status/…

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Will Washington  @WilliamRBR



I lived through Warrior in WCW. He wrestled exactly three matches there, one of which was the legit worst match of all time Y'all have to stop the cap man. A big part of the sadness from fans around where Punk's comeback run has ended up is how much of it was legitimately great.I lived through Warrior in WCW. He wrestled exactly three matches there, one of which was the legit worst match of all time twitter.com/RGT_85/status/… Y'all have to stop the cap man. A big part of the sadness from fans around where Punk's comeback run has ended up is how much of it was legitimately great.I lived through Warrior in WCW. He wrestled exactly three matches there, one of which was the legit worst match of all time twitter.com/RGT_85/status/… I think to call CM Punk's comeback and AEW run "legitimately great" is a stretch, but definitely not as much of a stretch as comparing it to Ultimate Warrior in WCW. It was pretty good, but ended (seemingly) on a massively sour note that has underdone pretty much everything. twitter.com/WilliamRBR/sta… I think to call CM Punk's comeback and AEW run "legitimately great" is a stretch, but definitely not as much of a stretch as comparing it to Ultimate Warrior in WCW. It was pretty good, but ended (seemingly) on a massively sour note that has underdone pretty much everything. twitter.com/WilliamRBR/sta…

Daisuke Sekigoto @RespectSuwama "CM Punk is like WCW Ultimate Warrior" might be the dumbest take I have seen today. "CM Punk is like WCW Ultimate Warrior" might be the dumbest take I have seen today.

Ryan Victory @CatchRyanFever Now we’re comparing The Ultimate Warrior’s WCW run to CM Punk’s AEW run. Uh what? I’ll take Warrior any day over Punk, but no way should those runs be compared. Punk had a great run on the mic and in the ring. Warrior’s WCW run was a cup of coffee that got cold very quickly. Now we’re comparing The Ultimate Warrior’s WCW run to CM Punk’s AEW run. Uh what? I’ll take Warrior any day over Punk, but no way should those runs be compared. Punk had a great run on the mic and in the ring. Warrior’s WCW run was a cup of coffee that got cold very quickly.

Alex Jones @NotThatJones @RGT_85 CM Punk in AEW is the only thing keeping them afloat and y'all aren't ready for that conversation @RGT_85 CM Punk in AEW is the only thing keeping them afloat and y'all aren't ready for that conversation

A new AEW World Champion will be crowned while CM Punk is away from the company

CM Punk is not only in hot water for his post-All Out tirade, but is also rehabbing yet another injury sustained during his match at the pay-per-view. While he's out, a new AEW World Champion will be determined in the Tournament of Champions.

At the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 21, the final will take place where the winner will be crowned as the new AEW World Champion. The semi-finals are set to take place on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a rematch from their technical showcase at All Out, with Jon Moxley taking on Sammy Guevara in the other semi-final bout. The winners will move one step closer to being the new top guy in All Elite Wrestling.

Who will be the new AEW World Champion? Let us know who you think in the comments section down below!

