"CM Punk in AEW is the only thing keeping them afloat" - Twitter explodes following comparisons between former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer

The wrestling world is still talking about CM Punk's outburst at the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, and Twitter has gone off on a tangent, comparing the Straight Edge Superstar to a WWE Hall of Famer.
Punk hasn't been seen or heard from since his backstage altercation with The Elite. The physical confrontation came on the heels of the former AEW World Champion verbally thrashing Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana in front of the media.
While there has been no official confirmation of what has happened to CM Punk, the fact that a number of other parties involved in the backstage melee have been suspended for an undisclosed amount of time gives an indication of what might be going on behind the scenes.
While Punk's outburst may seem alien to some modern day wrestling fans, the older generation of fans have taken to Twitter to compare Punk's AEW run to that of the Ultimate Warrior in WCW in 1998.
However, some fans think the comparison is a bit of a stretch. Many have pointed out that Punk's run with AEW was mostly well-received until he captured the world title from Hangman Page at Double or Nothing.
A new AEW World Champion will be crowned while CM Punk is away from the company
CM Punk is not only in hot water for his post-All Out tirade, but is also rehabbing yet another injury sustained during his match at the pay-per-view. While he's out, a new AEW World Champion will be determined in the Tournament of Champions.
At the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 21, the final will take place where the winner will be crowned as the new AEW World Champion. The semi-finals are set to take place on this week's episode of Dynamite.
Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho in a rematch from their technical showcase at All Out, with Jon Moxley taking on Sammy Guevara in the other semi-final bout. The winners will move one step closer to being the new top guy in All Elite Wrestling.
