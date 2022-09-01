"Maybe Andrade, MJF as well" - Twitter explodes following speculation about Malakai Black potentially being granted his AEW release

The wrestling world was shocked by recent speculation that Malakai Black has requested his release from AEW, and it has seemingly been granted.
Black made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the Road Rager edition of Dynamite in 2021. His first major feud in the company was against current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.
The Dutch star's most recent match in the Jacksonville-based promotion was a six-man bout against The Dark Order in the ongoing trios title tournament. The House of Black (Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) suffered a loss to The Dark Order after a distraction from Miro.
Recently, Twitter user "Xero News" claimed that Malakai Black had asked for his release from AEW, which has allegedly been granted. They additionally said that four stars in total have been granted their releases. It should be noted that these claims are unconfirmed.
Here are a few of the reactions to Black allegedly requesting his release from All Elite Wrestling, and it being seemingly granted:
Dutch Mantell recently highlighted an issue with the segment involving Malakai Black's faction on AEW Rampage
While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell heaped praise on the match between House of Black and Dark Order.
However, Mantell had an issue with Sting slowly coming down the entrance ramp post-match and the heels running away from him:
"One thing about wrestling fans, they are forgiving. They just let a lot of things go as long as they like the end result. There was nothing to dislike about the match. I think Miro coming down was a good spot and then Sting and Darby Allin came down. He was in no hurry to get in that right, was he? He could've rolled down there to get faster. He got in last and people just ran away from him and he just stood looking at them," said Mantell.
It remains to be seen if The Dutch Destroyer has indeed asked for his release from Tony Khan's promotion and if he'll be granted the same.
