Twitter explodes with hilarious 'Suzuki Incident' memes after AEW Dynamite

Minoru Suzuki and Jon Moxley headlined AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati in a match that gave birth to the now infamous Suzuki Incident.
Suzuki is a New Japan legend and his theme song features a part where the "Kaze Ni Nare" title is sung along by the fans. AEW reportedly cut that part due to time constraints, upsetting fans in the process.
One fan went slightly overboard with the dramatization of the incident, causing other fans to go on a trolling spree with the Suzuki Incident.
The tweet set the wheels in motion for some extremely hilarious Suzuki Incident memes involving AEW, WWE, and other promotions' stars and legends.
Mick Foley's recent video found its way into the Suzuki Incident on AEW
Mick Foley recently released a video where the hardcore legend spoke about some of the issues plaguing WWE. Well, you guessed it. Foley's words found their way into the memes as well.
CM Punk, who just signed with AEW, apparently has had enough and wants to quit the company over the Suzuki Incident, according to a Twitter user.
Triple H was already crestfallen over losing Adam Cole to AEW and the Suzuki Incident just made things worse for The Game.
WWE legend Ron Simmons was forced to pull out his signature catchphrase "DAMN!" over the Suzuki Incident.
Death match legend Nick Gage did not take too kindly to the Suzuki Incident and is on his way to AEW with more pizza cutters.
We will finish with one man predicting that the Suzuki Incident will end up being the beginning of the end for Tony Khan and AEW.
Also Read
While fans were genuinely upset over Suzuki's entrance and match on Dynamite, AEW turned it into an angle and we will most probably get a huge tag team match involving Suzuki, Jon Moxley, and Lance Archer as well as the full entrance. The memes have been a breath of fresh air and you must check them out for yourself.
Rick and Sid from Sportskeeda Wrestling talk AEW. Check out the Inside Kradle podcast today!