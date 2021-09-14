Twitter explodes with hilarious 'Suzuki Incident' memes after AEW Dynamite

Minoru Suzuki and Jon Moxley headlined AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati in a match that gave birth to the now infamous Suzuki Incident.

Suzuki is a New Japan legend and his theme song features a part where the "Kaze Ni Nare" title is sung along by the fans. AEW reportedly cut that part due to time constraints, upsetting fans in the process.

One fan went slightly overboard with the dramatization of the incident, causing other fans to go on a trolling spree with the Suzuki Incident.

AEW gets a free pass because Tony Khan knows how to skate around the issue. The Suzuki incident in Cincinnati is now being worked around as a part of the story due to Khan and his staff being so inept on operations. Most companies would release a statement. He gets praise. — Unofficial NJPW Fan Club - North American Chapter (@NJPWFanClubNA) September 11, 2021

The tweet set the wheels in motion for some extremely hilarious Suzuki Incident memes involving AEW, WWE, and other promotions' stars and legends.

"Let me tell you something, brother. Did you know I wrote Kaze Ni Nare?" Yeah brother, I wrote it for me for my Japan tours, but I decided to give the song to a young Hulkamaniac named Minoru instead."



-Hulk Hogan on the Suzuki incident. https://t.co/4f3rsT00Hu pic.twitter.com/1tY0CgykSv — Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) September 13, 2021

"I remembered it like it was yesterday and uhm..It was.. Definitely a dark day..For Professional Wrestling"



- Kenny Omega on the Suzuki Incident https://t.co/d3HY6yeu2M pic.twitter.com/6Z1eXjIc8t — Danny Is Taking A Break (@BroomMega) September 12, 2021

"I talked to Vince, and he goes 'You have to cut off Kaze ni Nare in Cincinnati.' I can't do that, I can't. I described to Vince I'd just as soon blow my brains out, what you're asking me to do."



- Bret Hart on The Suzuki Incident https://t.co/IIRBPyQ5s7 pic.twitter.com/nGfrSJqQTe — Andrew Rich (@AndrewTRich) September 13, 2021

Mick Foley's recent video found its way into the Suzuki Incident on AEW

Mick Foley recently released a video where the hardcore legend spoke about some of the issues plaguing WWE. Well, you guessed it. Foley's words found their way into the memes as well.

“AEW, we have a problem.”



- Mick Foley on the Suzuki incident pic.twitter.com/YUlL9NJQH6 — TJ Fritz (@Fritz094) September 13, 2021

CM Punk, who just signed with AEW, apparently has had enough and wants to quit the company over the Suzuki Incident, according to a Twitter user.

"I looked Tony in the eye and said, I do not love this anymore, I am sick, I'm fucking hurt, I'm fucking confused. I don't know as a business what we're doing anymore."



CM Punk on The Suzuki Incident https://t.co/seCZYVPoYR pic.twitter.com/rx7HL7kVCY — ringsideposse (@ringsideposse) September 13, 2021

Triple H was already crestfallen over losing Adam Cole to AEW and the Suzuki Incident just made things worse for The Game.

"After taking my boy Adam Cole and then they have a nerve to do that. Its really fucked up."



Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the Suzuki Incident pic.twitter.com/SZjhcimF3g — Saint Wrestling🇿🇦 (@Saintwrestling1) September 13, 2021

"My plan was to post a pic with my fiancé letting everyone know that I had sex. But I've been struggling to focus on anything since the embarrassment in Cincinnati on Wednesday"



- Andrade El Idolo on the Suzuki Incident pic.twitter.com/hb4Dfv78zy — The Wizard Of Wrestling (@wrasslinwizard) September 13, 2021

WWE legend Ron Simmons was forced to pull out his signature catchphrase "DAMN!" over the Suzuki Incident.

"DAMN."



- Ron Simmons on the Suzuki incident pic.twitter.com/1siaqwfezn — rey/misty (@taketwentysix) September 13, 2021

Death match legend Nick Gage did not take too kindly to the Suzuki Incident and is on his way to AEW with more pizza cutters.

"Ayo shoutout to all my homies in Eastern Block they heard what Tony Khan did to Suzuki and that disrespect and the MDK Gang don't play that shit around here.. best believe I'll have be bringing extra pizza cutters for you when I come thru".



- Nick Gage on The Suzuki Incident pic.twitter.com/TPHcpPvl7N — Toru Yano Fan Account (@ToruYanoFanAcct) September 13, 2021

We will finish with one man predicting that the Suzuki Incident will end up being the beginning of the end for Tony Khan and AEW.

“We were white hot after All Out, but we ran over on Dynamite and had to cut the entrance short because it was Mox’ hometown. They called it ‘The Suzuki incident’ and we never truly recovered. I should’ve released a statement”



“THE RISE AND FALL OF AEW” ONLY ON WWE NETWORK https://t.co/XJxNF4zVi0 pic.twitter.com/tPpGeCevK8 — CM Showtunes (@McToTheFuture) September 12, 2021

While fans were genuinely upset over Suzuki's entrance and match on Dynamite, AEW turned it into an angle and we will most probably get a huge tag team match involving Suzuki, Jon Moxley, and Lance Archer as well as the full entrance. The memes have been a breath of fresh air and you must check them out for yourself.

