Backstage reaction to Mick Foley's latest criticism of WWE - Reports

Mick Foley's latest comments about WWE and the direction the product is going in haven't gone down well with those in the company.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast has stated that people in WWE believe that legends like Foley should not disparage the company so publicly.

“Let’s talk about the Mick Foley video that I can tell you, people are very unhappy with at WWE that he put that video out. I’m not gonna say who told me this but there is like an unwritten rule with these legends where you can’t disparage the company in any way. And that was pretty disparaging. He was pretty blatant about saying ‘we’re not doing good stuff here guys,'” said Andrew Zarian. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The hardcore legend, in a recent video on social media, stated categorically that WWE has a problem where Superstars are not allowed to express themselves and a watered down product is given to fans. Foley made these comments following the huge success of AEW's All Out pay-per-view.

Booker T agrees with Mick Foley's comments about WWE

WWE, WE’VE GOT A PROBLEMhttps://t.co/ytCwTtxILs — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 7, 2021

Another WWE legend, Booker T, concurred with Foley's criticism of WWE, and thinks that the company could lose out on a huge chunk of the audience to AEW if they don't change things soon.

"I think there's a lot of validity in the comments Mick Foley made. I can't not disagree with Mick Foley on anything. Smart dude, very, very intelligent as well and he knows his stuff. Coming from Mick Foley, you've got to take it and say, 'Okay, let me look into this,'" said Booker T.

Foley gave examples of Karrion Kross and Keith Lee -- both of whom were called up to the main roster from NXT -- whose gimmicks have been watered down since they moved to the main roster.

Have to give credit where it’s due...@AEW has assembled an incredible roster and no shortage of compelling storylines.



Strong competition brings out the best in everyone. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 6, 2021

