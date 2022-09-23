"CM Punk was tired, old and AWFUL" - Twitter explodes with mixed reactions to WWE legend's comments on feud with former AEW World Champion under Vince McMahon's authority

WWE legend Kevin Nash's recent scathing comments about AEW star CM Punk have seemingly started a war on social media.
In a recent appearance on his Kliq This podcast, Nash took a vicious dig at the Second City Saint's recent injuries. He further spoke about their feud and how he had been wrestling at the age of 55 while Punk was only 42.
This has sparked a Twitter war, with many fans calling out the veteran for his apparently empty statement. A number of comments spoke about how Nash was past his prime and not really wrestling towards the later stages of his career.
Check out some of the responses below:
However, a few responses also sided with Kevin Nash as they called out Punk's injury-prone nature as of late.
As of now, CM Punk is out of action with an injury following his match at AEW All Out. While he is expected to be away for around 8 months, it is still unclear what the future holds for him in Tony Khan's Promotion.
Kevin Nash also pointed out a similarity between the AEW star and him
Although the WWE legend has expressed his dislike for Punk on certain occasions, he recently explained how the two of them were similar.
On the same episode of Kliq This podcast, Nash stated that he had been watching Punk's All Elite run ever since he joined the Jacksonville-based Promotion.
“I watched [Punk] come back, I watched everything he did. He made sure he made everybody before he beat them, okay, he was a pro … His run got cut, you know, basically politically. He just had too much f*cking heat. Deserved … I see a lot of me in him. I’m not going to speak for him but he’s a little bit of a prick.” [H/T - ITR]
However, his actions at the All Out media scrum may have irreparably damaged his relationship with the Promotion. Only time will tell what happens next in the Second Saint's career.
Do you agree with Kevin Nash's words about the AEW star? Sound off in the comments below!
A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here