"CM Punk was tired, old and AWFUL" - Twitter explodes with mixed reactions to WWE legend's comments on feud with former AEW World Champion under Vince McMahon's authority

WWE legend Kevin Nash's recent scathing comments about AEW star CM Punk have seemingly started a war on social media.

In a recent appearance on his Kliq This podcast, Nash took a vicious dig at the Second City Saint's recent injuries. He further spoke about their feud and how he had been wrestling at the age of 55 while Punk was only 42.

This has sparked a Twitter war, with many fans calling out the veteran for his apparently empty statement. A number of comments spoke about how Nash was past his prime and not really wrestling towards the later stages of his career.

Check out some of the responses below:

Anxious Millenial Cowboy @Anxious2KCowboy @Fightful Not defending punk, but Diesel was tearing his quads and putting on negative star rated matches @Fightful Not defending punk, but Diesel was tearing his quads and putting on negative star rated matches

Tinashe @baggedsmh @thebobalorian @Anxious2KCowboy @Fightful Punk trash but Nash should be the last guy talking tbh @thebobalorian @Anxious2KCowboy @Fightful Punk trash but Nash should be the last guy talking tbh

The Kurgan @TheKurgan316 @Fightful You can wrestle until you're 55 when you have a torn quad take you out once a year and work half the schedule of the other guys. 🤣 @Fightful You can wrestle until you're 55 when you have a torn quad take you out once a year and work half the schedule of the other guys. 🤣

johnscott70 @johnscott701 @Fightful Yeah and punk has wrestled in longer matches and has given way better matches then nash ever did. @Fightful Yeah and punk has wrestled in longer matches and has given way better matches then nash ever did.

Nikko Scott @78NIKatNITE

Plus when was the last time he ever came off the top rope or did a leap frog? Exactly

I like Nash be he's saying too much @Fightful The man walked to the ring like he was Taker. It took him foreverPlus when was the last time he ever came off the top rope or did a leap frog? ExactlyI like Nash be he's saying too much @Fightful The man walked to the ring like he was Taker. It took him forever Plus when was the last time he ever came off the top rope or did a leap frog? Exactly I like Nash be he's saying too much

Erik Bugg @ErikBugg @Fightful And Nash knows like 3 basic moves and never took many bumps... apples and oranges @Fightful And Nash knows like 3 basic moves and never took many bumps... apples and oranges

mike @DilapidatedChkn @Fightful My man also doesnt have knees anymore tho lol @Fightful My man also doesnt have knees anymore tho lol

Peter Nelson @PeteHausen @Fightful Love Nash, huge kliq mark. But my guy, what you were doing at 55 wasn't wrestling. It was trying not to tear a quad. Or both. @Fightful Love Nash, huge kliq mark. But my guy, what you were doing at 55 wasn't wrestling. It was trying not to tear a quad. Or both.

However, a few responses also sided with Kevin Nash as they called out Punk's injury-prone nature as of late.

rick marsonet @RMarsonet @Fightful CM Punk was tired, old and AWFUL in the ring at 42. the only thing that he was at any good at was being on the mic selling a promo @Fightful CM Punk was tired, old and AWFUL in the ring at 42. the only thing that he was at any good at was being on the mic selling a promo

As of now, CM Punk is out of action with an injury following his match at AEW All Out. While he is expected to be away for around 8 months, it is still unclear what the future holds for him in Tony Khan's Promotion.

Kevin Nash also pointed out a similarity between the AEW star and him

Although the WWE legend has expressed his dislike for Punk on certain occasions, he recently explained how the two of them were similar.

On the same episode of Kliq This podcast, Nash stated that he had been watching Punk's All Elite run ever since he joined the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

“I watched [Punk] come back, I watched everything he did. He made sure he made everybody before he beat them, okay, he was a pro … His run got cut, you know, basically politically. He just had too much f*cking heat. Deserved … I see a lot of me in him. I’m not going to speak for him but he’s a little bit of a prick.” [H/T - ITR]

However, his actions at the All Out media scrum may have irreparably damaged his relationship with the Promotion. Only time will tell what happens next in the Second Saint's career.

