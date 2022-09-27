"They will dethrone the USOs" - Twitter explodes with predictions to popular AEW tag team potentially clashing with undisputed WWE tag team champions 

The wrestling world recently shared their reactions on who would win in a potential match between undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Acclaimed.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are currently the longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions. In May this year, they defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK Bro) to become the undisputed WWE tag team champions. The brothers are a part of The Bloodline led by their real-life cousin and undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (The Acclaimed) are a popular tag team on AEW and won their first tag team title reign in the promotion on last week's edition of Dynamite. The duo captivated fans with witty catchphrases and rapping skills. Bowens had a brief stint with WWE in their developmental territory NXT in 2016. The Acclaimed signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has become a household name in the promotion ever since.

The wrestling fraternity took to the debate on Twitter on which tag team was better between AEW and WWE, which left fans with divided reactions:

Ra’s Al Goon @DariGottaSpeak I like The Acclaimed but we don’t need to start lying now lol



They not better wrestlers than the Usos I like The Acclaimed but we don’t need to start lying now lol They not better wrestlers than the Usos

SirGreatOne23 @SirGreatOne23 @davboro123 If we talking about who I would watch rn, it's easily the Acclaimed, but put Sami next to the Usos, it gets a bit challenging @davboro123 If we talking about who I would watch rn, it's easily the Acclaimed, but put Sami next to the Usos, it gets a bit challenging 😂😂

The Jostler @andrew_joslyn @_denisesalcedo They will dethrone the USOs. And after they’ll beat The Acclaimed. And FTR. @_denisesalcedo They will dethrone the USOs. And after they’ll beat The Acclaimed. And FTR.

Kaito Hayasaka @kaito_hayasaka @davboro123 Well, everybody loves The Acclaimed but how many like The Usos? Yeah, not everyone, that's enough for me @davboro123 Well, everybody loves The Acclaimed but how many like The Usos? Yeah, not everyone, that's enough for me

Sport Talk @SportingResults @davboro123 Tbh, I prefer the Usos but the Acclaimed are also great. definitely two of my favourites @davboro123 Tbh, I prefer the Usos but the Acclaimed are also great. definitely two of my favourites

The Bloodline acknowledged Sami Zayn as 'The Honorary Uce' on WWE SmackDown

A few months ago, Sami Zayn showcased a vested interest in being a part of The Bloodline. His wish was eventually fulfilled when he managed to convince Paul Heyman that he had The Tribal Chief's best interest at heart.

Last week on SmackDown in a heartwarming segment, Roman Reigns acknowledged Zayn as 'the honorary uce.' But one member of the faction, Jey Uso, seems displeased with the former Intercontinental Champion's addition to the family group.

The Usos' real-life brother, Solo Sikoa, pledged his allegiance to the family faction when he assisted Reigns in his title match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Sikoa was the NXT North American Champion but was stripped of his title last week owing to him not being the legal contender for the title match. Currently, all members of The Bloodline hold gold except for Sikoa and Sami Zayn.

Who do you think would win in a tag team match between The Acclaimed and The Usos? Sound off in the comment section below.

