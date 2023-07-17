Twitter explodes as Ricky Starks cheats to defeat CM Punk on AEW Collision in tournament finals

Ricky Starks won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final by defeating CM Punk on the recent episode of AEW Collision.

CM Punk entered as a favorite and was stunned by Ricky Starks, who won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals by deploying underhanded tactics. In the closing sequence of the match, Starks rolled up Punk for a pinfall and held him for a three-count with the assistance of the ropes to win the tournament.

Twitter had some interesting reactions about Ricky Starks victory and the way it was achieved. Most fans considered Starks the right choice to win the match but did not like how the outcome was achieved.

Aᅳgᅳeᅳnᅳtᅳ ᅳDᅳuᅳnᅳnᅳe @RoCkNeSs4Life

The way he did leaves the door open for another Heel turn.

Imagine the riot from "Fans" if Punk would have won the Match @SKWrestling_ I really hoped that Ricky wins the Match.The way he did leaves the door open for another Heel turn.Imagine the riot from "Fans" if Punk would have won the Match

Scott H @realScottMH @SKWrestling_ Absolute right decision. And they can have Ricky be a heel again and/or use this as something that builds to Punk snapping and turning himself

Kiernan L @Kiernanisnthere @SKWrestling_ I mean it’s the biggest win of his career instantly elevates him for punk it’s just a loss

While most of the fans were happy with Starks winning, some weren't as excited, and they wanted to see Punk win:

Frank The Jock #THE3 @TeenGohanFight @SKWrestling_ Wrong decision CM punk is being presented as the real world champion. You don’t have the champion lose. Plus, the referee clearly saw him hold the rope. Botch but it still happen.

Tony and Vince should become friends…..theyre both equally as horrible at booking matches/storylines. FFS🤦🏻 @starkmanjones So Punk beats f-ing Samoa Joe last week and we’re supposed to believe the storyline that he cant beat Ricky Starks this wk??Tony and Vince should become friends…..theyre both equally as horrible at booking matches/storylines. FFS🤦🏻

Fans want CM Punk to turn a heel

CM Punk was absent from AEW since the Brawl Out incident at last year's All-In pay-per-view. During the conference, The Straight Edge Superstar ranted about his issues with Hangman Page and The Elite, which reportedly led to a backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite after the presser.

CM Punk, who was criticized for the events that unfolded at the press conference, returned to AEW last month as a babyface. However, due to how he left, most fans believed that he should have returned as a heel instead.

Fans have been clamoring for Punk to turn a heel and are excited about the prospect. The way the finish of the Owen Hart tournament final ended, it appears to be just the beginning of a rivalry between Punk and Starks.

It seems like Ricky Starks will play the villain for now. However, by the end of the upcoming rivalry, it is possible that Punk could also turn heel. Till then, we must wait another week to find out what's next.

