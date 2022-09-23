"Cody said Mox verbally agreed to join AEW" - Twitter explodes to Tony Khan allegedly reaching out to Jeff Hardy and multiple WWE Superstars while signed to the company

Wrestling fans on Twitter have once again criticized Tony Khan for reaching out to Jeff Hardy and Keith Lee while they were under contract with WWE.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has suggested that when Triple H first took over creative from Vince, he contacted several former Superstars.

According to the report, The Game was seemingly interested in a few names that were fired by Vince McMahon or left on their own.

In response to the same, fans recalled AEW president Tony Khan reaching out to former WWE stars similarly and criticized him for the same. Some even mentioned that Jon Moxley had verbally agreed to join the Jacksonville-based promotion while under contract with WWE.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

The "Junkie" Show @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlePurists I see AEW fans are screaming contract tampering. Fine. Where was this energy when Jeff Hardy did it? Pick a lane. @WrestlePurists I see AEW fans are screaming contract tampering. Fine. Where was this energy when Jeff Hardy did it? Pick a lane.

Drew Scott @ABall1989 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlePurists How about Adam Cole? Every time that guy was at a show or even supporting Baker, you know Khan was in his ear about coming to AEW…ppl gotta chill, tampering goes on all the damn time in sports @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlePurists How about Adam Cole? Every time that guy was at a show or even supporting Baker, you know Khan was in his ear about coming to AEW…ppl gotta chill, tampering goes on all the damn time in sports

Banger After Banger @fightkenfight @WrestlePurists Everyone screams CONTRACT TAMPERING when Cody himself said when they were starting AEW. Mox while under contract with WWE "VERBALLY AGREED" to an AEW deal. That is considered contract tampering. So I say fair game @WrestlePurists Everyone screams CONTRACT TAMPERING when Cody himself said when they were starting AEW. Mox while under contract with WWE "VERBALLY AGREED" to an AEW deal. That is considered contract tampering. So I say fair game 💯💯

Ali🦁 @itsYDG2 Tony Khan looking in the mirror signing 60% of the WWE 2015 locker room Tony Khan looking in the mirror signing 60% of the WWE 2015 locker room https://t.co/VtwCXZSPqK

Dave Langer @davelanger2k @WrestlePurists If WWE did contract Black and then Black asked for his release to go back to WWE, AEW needs to sue WWE. @WrestlePurists If WWE did contract Black and then Black asked for his release to go back to WWE, AEW needs to sue WWE.

Xcelsior @Xcelsior__ @davelanger2k @WrestlePurists They can’t really sue if they already agreed and let Malakai go lmao, plus Jeff and Keith did the same but cry more @davelanger2k @WrestlePurists They can’t really sue if they already agreed and let Malakai go lmao, plus Jeff and Keith did the same but cry more

Matthew @celticsredsox1 @Xcelsior__ @davelanger2k @WrestlePurists There is no evidence Jeff or Keith did anything like that. Second, it has been reported that wwe contacted several guys under contract with AEW before anyone asked for their release. It could be considered wrong and against an unwritten rule. It’s very possible to sue but idk @Xcelsior__ @davelanger2k @WrestlePurists There is no evidence Jeff or Keith did anything like that. Second, it has been reported that wwe contacted several guys under contract with AEW before anyone asked for their release. It could be considered wrong and against an unwritten rule. It’s very possible to sue but idk

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

Multiple AEW Superstars reportedly want to jump ship to WWE from Tony Khans' AEW

According to a recent report, multiple AEW stars are reportedly open to jumping ship to WWE under Triple H.

The Game recently took over as the Head of Creative for the company following Vince McMahon's retirement. In recent weeks, numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company, including Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that a number of stars have asked for their release from AEW. Malakai Black was one of the stars who reportedly wanted to depart Tony Khan's promotion but it looks he wasn't the only star looking to leave:

"When Paul Levesque [Triple H] took over from Vince McMahon, WWE contacted a number of former WWE talents that were working there that either had left on their own or that Vince McMahon had fired. [Malakai] Black was not the only person to ask for his release at the time," said Meltzer.

One star who did leave AEW and return to WWE was Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare made his re-debut at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far