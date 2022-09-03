"There's something poetic about it" - Twitter flares up to Chris Jericho's comments at Triple H in retaliation to his thoughts on AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho has fired back at Triple H for the latter's recent comments on the Jacksonville-based promotion.
In an interview with BT Sport, The Game described NXT as a developmental brand. He also reflected upon the 'Wednesday Night Wars' between AEW Dynamite and the former black-and-gold brand. Hunter further added that NXT's move to Tuesdays wasn't a step to avoid the clash.
Chris Jericho took note of Triple H's comments and did not hold back in blasting The King of Kings. He mentioned that The Game's comments originated from his frustrations at losing to AEW. The Wizard also claimed that NXT is "not a good show" during a recent interview.
The comments from the former WWE Superstar garnered varied reactions from the wrestling universe. At a time when the two promotions are going head-to-head over factors such as TV ratings and talent acquisition, fans couldn't resist putting their thoughts out on social media.
Here are some of the notable responses:
Triple H discloses if he watches AEW
Hunter's interview with BT Sport touched upon several topics, including WWE's only true competitor, AEW.
During the conversation, The Game explained that he does not watch All Elite Wrestling regularly. However, he is aware of significant happenings in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
"Do I watch it on a week-to-week basis? No. Am I aware of what's happening there to a degree right now I'm not. I'm not following everything they do sometimes I'll see somebody would say well that's very similar to what they did I just had no idea."
Triple H recently threw a challenge to Tony Khan by scheduling NXT Worlds Collide on the same day as All Elite Wrestling's All Out. It remains to be seen how the two shows will perform on September 4, 2022 - the date of the events.
