"There's something poetic about it" - Twitter flares up to Chris Jericho's comments at Triple H in retaliation to his thoughts on AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho has fired back at Triple H for the latter's recent comments on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an interview with BT Sport, The Game described NXT as a developmental brand. He also reflected upon the 'Wednesday Night Wars' between AEW Dynamite and the former black-and-gold brand. Hunter further added that NXT's move to Tuesdays wasn't a step to avoid the clash.

Chris Jericho took note of Triple H's comments and did not hold back in blasting The King of Kings. He mentioned that The Game's comments originated from his frustrations at losing to AEW. The Wizard also claimed that NXT is "not a good show" during a recent interview.

The comments from the former WWE Superstar garnered varied reactions from the wrestling universe. At a time when the two promotions are going head-to-head over factors such as TV ratings and talent acquisition, fans couldn't resist putting their thoughts out on social media.

Here are some of the notable responses:

A user rolled back time to the days of the on-screen rivalry between The Game and Y2J:

A user rolled back time to the days of the on-screen rivalry between The Game and Y2J:



That’s probably why Triple H said those things because he is angry that we beat them”



- Chris Jericho

doesn't this kinda feel like it was always how Triple H and Chris Jericho were gonna end up? there's something poetic about it.

A user opined that Jericho is just a pure 'sports entertainer':

Wrasslin Guy @ChampXGames



Chris Jericho blasting WWE and Triple H is just a pure sports entertainer criticizing a wrestling company.

Few feel that The Wizard's words and actions are not coherent:

Alex Graessle @AlexGraessle



Also Chris Jericho: *goes on rant about what WWE is doing* WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “NXT sucks, it’s not a good show, and they know it. Whether they were punished (for losing to AEW) or not, they probably were punished.



That’s probably why Triple H said those things because he is angry that we beat them”



- Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho: We don't care what WWE is doing. Also Chris Jericho: *goes on rant about what WWE is doing*

A user came up with a meme on Jericho's reaction to Hunter's comments:

Meanwhile, a Twitter user had some advice for the AEW legend:

Michael Hauff @TheFFRealist



Jericho spending energy trying to convince us Triple H was mad AEW beat NXT in the ratings.



Chris Jericho getting hot and bothered about Triple H's NXT/AEW comments are funny to me. Jericho spending energy trying to convince us Triple H was mad AEW beat NXT in the ratings. Maybe use that energy to try and get a better viewership than RAW or Smackdown.

Some also extended their support for Jericho:

Some also extended their support for Jericho:



Chris Jericho SMOKES Triple H over his revisionist history of NXT. Absolutely incredible LMFAO.

A fan noted that the two veterans think alike:

Triple H discloses if he watches AEW

Hunter's interview with BT Sport touched upon several topics, including WWE's only true competitor, AEW.

During the conversation, The Game explained that he does not watch All Elite Wrestling regularly. However, he is aware of significant happenings in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Do I watch it on a week-to-week basis? No. Am I aware of what's happening there to a degree right now I'm not. I'm not following everything they do sometimes I'll see somebody would say well that's very similar to what they did I just had no idea."

Triple H recently threw a challenge to Tony Khan by scheduling NXT Worlds Collide on the same day as All Elite Wrestling's All Out. It remains to be seen how the two shows will perform on September 4, 2022 - the date of the events.

Which promotion do you think will come out on top? Sound off in the comments section below.

