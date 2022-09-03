Create

"There's something poetic about it" - Twitter flares up to Chris Jericho's comments at Triple H in retaliation to his thoughts on AEW

Triple H and Chris jericho are former rivals
Triple H and Chris Jericho are former on-screen rivals
Saunak Nag
Modified Sep 03, 2022 06:06 PM IST

AEW star Chris Jericho has fired back at Triple H for the latter's recent comments on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an interview with BT Sport, The Game described NXT as a developmental brand. He also reflected upon the 'Wednesday Night Wars' between AEW Dynamite and the former black-and-gold brand. Hunter further added that NXT's move to Tuesdays wasn't a step to avoid the clash.

Chris Jericho took note of Triple H's comments and did not hold back in blasting The King of Kings. He mentioned that The Game's comments originated from his frustrations at losing to AEW. The Wizard also claimed that NXT is "not a good show" during a recent interview.

The comments from the former WWE Superstar garnered varied reactions from the wrestling universe. At a time when the two promotions are going head-to-head over factors such as TV ratings and talent acquisition, fans couldn't resist putting their thoughts out on social media.

Here are some of the notable responses:

A user rolled back time to the days of the on-screen rivalry between The Game and Y2J:

doesn't this kinda feel like it was always how Triple H and Chris Jericho were gonna end up? there's something poetic about it. twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

A user opined that Jericho is just a pure 'sports entertainer':

Chris Jericho blasting WWE and Triple H is just a pure sports entertainer criticizing a wrestling company. #WWE #AEW

Few feel that The Wizard's words and actions are not coherent:

Chris Jericho: We don't care what WWE is doing.Also Chris Jericho: *goes on rant about what WWE is doing* twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

A user came up with a meme on Jericho's reaction to Hunter's comments:

Just read the article with @IAmJericho talking about AEW beating NXT: @TripleH https://t.co/zbxIzyK3qN

Meanwhile, a Twitter user had some advice for the AEW legend:

Chris Jericho getting hot and bothered about Triple H’s NXT/AEW comments are funny to me.Jericho spending energy trying to convince us Triple H was mad AEW beat NXT in the ratings. Maybe use that energy to try and get a better viewership than RAW or Smackdown. #WWECastle https://t.co/kyHKn0baQo

Some also extended their support for Jericho:

Chris Jericho SMOKES Triple H over his revisionist history of NXT.Absolutely incredible LMFAO. https://t.co/rCl3RsaV1b

A fan noted that the two veterans think alike:

@WrestlePurists Triple H's mind: "This will be newsworthy"Chris Jericho's mind: "This will be newsworthy"

Triple H discloses if he watches AEW

Hunter's interview with BT Sport touched upon several topics, including WWE's only true competitor, AEW.

During the conversation, The Game explained that he does not watch All Elite Wrestling regularly. However, he is aware of significant happenings in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Do I watch it on a week-to-week basis? No. Am I aware of what's happening there to a degree right now I'm not. I'm not following everything they do sometimes I'll see somebody would say well that's very similar to what they did I just had no idea."

Triple H recently threw a challenge to Tony Khan by scheduling NXT Worlds Collide on the same day as All Elite Wrestling's All Out. It remains to be seen how the two shows will perform on September 4, 2022 - the date of the events.

Which promotion do you think will come out on top? Sound off in the comments section below.

