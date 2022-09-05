"Seeing them in AEW makes me happy" - Twitter flares up to legendary IMPACT tag team's in-ring debut in Tony Khan's promotion at All Out

Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) made their AEW in-ring debut earlier in All Out 2022. Fans took to Twitter to react to the debut of the legendary tag team and the match they had.
The Motorcity Machine Guns teamed up with long-time friend Jay Lethal to take on the team of Wardlow and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). However, they lost to Mr. Mayhem and the former AEW Tag Team Champions after Lethal fell victim to the Powerbomb Symphony.
The loss didn't stop Twitter fans from commenting on the AEW debut of the legendary tag team.
Lance Storm was happy to see the multi-time tag team champions step inside the All Elite Wrestling ring.
A few netizens were delighted to see Sabin and Shelley wrestle in the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time.
This user lauded Taz's ability to put over the IMPACT tag team.
A fan stated that having Motorcity Machine Guns in a pay-per-view was a hard flex.
Others expressed their appreciation for The Motor City Machine Guns.
Moreover, this fan thought that the legendary tag team meant a lot to him.
Then, another set of users praised the Jacksonville-based promotion for allowing the former IMPACT Tag Team Champions to showcase their talent.
Finally, this user thought that Sabin and Shelley teaming up with Black Machismo was "nasty work."
Despite losing their debut match, it will be interesting to see what's next for The Motor City Machine Guns in Khan's promotion. The pay-per-view also saw the return of Samoa Joe, who emerged after the match to help out a cornered Wardlow and FTR.
