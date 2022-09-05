"Seeing them in AEW makes me happy" - Twitter flares up to legendary IMPACT tag team's in-ring debut in Tony Khan's promotion at All Out

Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) made their AEW in-ring debut earlier in All Out 2022. Fans took to Twitter to react to the debut of the legendary tag team and the match they had.

The Motorcity Machine Guns teamed up with long-time friend Jay Lethal to take on the team of Wardlow and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). However, they lost to Mr. Mayhem and the former AEW Tag Team Champions after Lethal fell victim to the Powerbomb Symphony.

The loss didn't stop Twitter fans from commenting on the AEW debut of the legendary tag team.

Lance Storm was happy to see the multi-time tag team champions step inside the All Elite Wrestling ring.

A few netizens were delighted to see Sabin and Shelley wrestle in the Jacksonville-based promotion for the first time.

#AEWAllOut I loved watching the Motor City Machine Guns ever since the Asylum/NWA days of TNA, and seeing them in AEW makes me happy. I loved watching the Motor City Machine Guns ever since the Asylum/NWA days of TNA, and seeing them in AEW makes me happy.#AEWAllOut

𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖝🤘🏼 @alex_absher Very glad the Motor City Machine Guns are getting this big spotlight #AEW #AEW AllOut Very glad the Motor City Machine Guns are getting this big spotlight #AEW #AEWAllOut

#ALLOUT It brings me infinite joy to see the Motor City Machine Guns in #AEW Hopefully more than a one-shot deal. It brings me infinite joy to see the Motor City Machine Guns in #AEWHopefully more than a one-shot deal. #ALLOUT

This user lauded Taz's ability to put over the IMPACT tag team.

#AEW I know nothing about the Motor City Machine Guns, but @OfficialTAZ is doing an awesome job putting them overThis should be a fun one! I know nothing about the Motor City Machine Guns, but @OfficialTAZ is doing an awesome job putting them over This should be a fun one!#AEW

A fan stated that having Motorcity Machine Guns in a pay-per-view was a hard flex.

#ALLOUT AEW having Motor City Machine Guns on the PPV is a Flex AEW having Motor City Machine Guns on the PPV is a Flex #ALLOUT

Others expressed their appreciation for The Motor City Machine Guns.

anna @annacdemarco motor city machine guns is one of the best tag teams ever, i’m sorry but that’s a fact motor city machine guns is one of the best tag teams ever, i’m sorry but that’s a fact

Antoine Parrish @themoe853 #aew i cant believe we get to see motor city machine guns in aew ppv this is awesome man. legendary tag team right here wow. #allout i cant believe we get to see motor city machine guns in aew ppv this is awesome man. legendary tag team right here wow. #allout #aew

Moreover, this fan thought that the legendary tag team meant a lot to him.

Greg Phillips @gphillips8652 What the Bucks are to a lot of people, the Motor City Machine Guns are to me. So glad to see them get this kind of exposure. #AEW #AEW AllOut What the Bucks are to a lot of people, the Motor City Machine Guns are to me. So glad to see them get this kind of exposure. #AEW #AEWAllOut

Then, another set of users praised the Jacksonville-based promotion for allowing the former IMPACT Tag Team Champions to showcase their talent.

Finally, this user thought that Sabin and Shelley teaming up with Black Machismo was "nasty work."

🌊‼️ @TMW_169 Seeing the motor city machine guns in AEW is great but teaming with Jay lethal is nasty work Seeing the motor city machine guns in AEW is great but teaming with Jay lethal is nasty work

Despite losing their debut match, it will be interesting to see what's next for The Motor City Machine Guns in Khan's promotion. The pay-per-view also saw the return of Samoa Joe, who emerged after the match to help out a cornered Wardlow and FTR.

Are you happy to see The Motor City Machine Guns compete in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

